630 people evacuated after ammunition depot explosion at Russian military base near Volgograd

Fire on the territory of a military unit in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation

A military base that went up in flames after a huge explosion in Kotluban in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast early on Nov. 16 was attacked by a drone, the Russian ASTRA Telegram news channel has reported.

The drone exploded next to one of the small arms ammunition depots, which then caught fire. Some local residents said that they had heard a kamikaze drone before the unit went up in flames, and the Russian Baza Telegram channel also mentioned reports of secondary explosion sounds.

Read also: Russia reports second drone attack on gunpowder plant in Tambov Oblast in one week

About 630 people were evacuated during the night including 379 military personnel, 251 civilian workers and three children. No injuries were reported, but relatives of soldiers present at the site claim they were unable to contact them or their comrades after the attack.

The military base in Kotluban is a large storage facility for various types of ammunition.

Several pieces of footage from the scene showed a massive fireball swirling out of the military facility at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 16, local Telegram channels reported, noting the presence of numerous special services vehicles at the scene.

Read also: Russian officers killed in explosion at HQ in occupied Melitopol — HUR

The fire was “promptly localized and extinguished,” with no reported casualties or damage to civilian structures, regional governor Andrei Bocharov said, adding that the cause of the fire was being investigated.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine