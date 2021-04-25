64% of Americans say they approve of the way Biden is responding to the pandemic, according to a new poll

Connor Perrett
·3 min read
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

  • An ABC News/Washington Post poll found that 64% of people support Biden's pandemic response.

  • In contrast, 59% of respondents in January said they disapproved of Trump's pandemic response.

  • Biden's relief package is popular, and more than half of US adults are at least partially vaccinated.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The majority of Americans support President Joe Biden's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll published Sunday.

According to the poll, 64% of people surveyed said they supported Biden's handling of the pandemic. In contrast, the majority of respondents - 59% - in a January 2020 poll said they disproved of then-President Donald Trump's response. At the time, 38% of Americans said they approved of Trump's pandemic response.

While Trump spent his last year in office downplaying the severity of the pandemic, Biden during his first 100 days has taken a more science-based approach and has more consistently relied on the advice of his advisers.

Read more: Stephen Miller's new nemesis is a former lawyer for the US women's soccer team who'll now defend Biden's policies in court

In March, Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which among other measures, included $1,400 direct checks to most Americans. According to the poll published Sunday, 65% of Americans support the economic relief package.

More than half of adults in the US have been at least partially vaccinated against the disease. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday, more than 226 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, putting Biden ahead of his goal of 200 million jabs.

According to the poll, 52% of Americans approve of Biden's job in office so far, though his approval at the 100-day mark is lower than most of his modern-day predecessors, except for Trump, who had a 42% approval rating, and former President Gerald Ford, who had a 48% approval rating after spending his first 100 days in office.

Biden's lowest marks fall on his handling of immigration. Just 37% of Americans surveyed said they approved of Biden's response to immigration at the southern US border. Biden himself has called the situation along the border a "crisis," though the White House later backtracked those remarks.

On the economy, 52% of respondents said they approved of Biden's job, according to the poll, which surveyed 1,007 people from April 18 to 21.

A Harvard poll published Friday found that Biden had a record level of approval among young people. According to the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School poll, 63% of young people approve of Biden's performance in office. Trump's approval among young people peaked at 33%, while former President Barack Obama peaked at 57%, the poll said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

