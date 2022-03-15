64 of our best brunch recipes for Mother's Day

In a perfect world, moms would be celebrated every day. So many are amazing, strong and loving people who deserve to be recognized for all that they do, not just for their families, but for their communities, friends, workplace and so much more. A big blowout bash might not be doable on a daily basis, but every year, on the second Sunday in May, it's time to pull out all the stops! This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 8 — which means there's plenty of time to plan a showstopping meal for mom.

As far as presents go, flowers are good, candy is nice and of course a card is essential. But to show mom just how much she is appreciated, a homemade gift that comes from the heart and is always a little extra meaningful. But, let's be honest, does mom really need another knickknack to clutter the cabinets or a drawing for the fridge? Crafts are a cute and caring gesture, but a beautiful homemade brunch prepared with lots of love (especially one that she doesn't have to cook or clean up!) is sure to make a huge and lasting impression.

Does mom get excited for eggs? A little mad for muffins? Go bonkers for bacon? Crazy for crepes? These classic and creative dishes have some something for every taste and preference. So, whether mom has a sweet tooth, craves all things savory or likes a little of both in her brunch, these recipes are sure to make her day extra special and put a smile on her face.

Sweet brunch recipes

Sheet-Pan French Toast with Walnuts and Berry Sauce by Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

French toast might just be better than pancakes and waffles. It's a controversial idea, but after trying this decadent recipe, that skillet may be getting packed away for good. Indulge in a classic breakfast treat with toasty walnuts and a tartly sweet berry sauce.

Sunny Citrus Sheet-Pan Pancakes by Alejandra Ramos

Breakfast is a breeze with these sunny citrus- and maple-topped pancakes. They are baked in a sheet pan so everyone can enjoy them at the same time! Serve them for an easy family brunch or as meal-prepped breakfast to be warmed up throughout the week. Feel free to swap the citrus fruits or even sub in other fruits or berries.

Al's Lemon Vanilla Dutch Baby with Blueberry Sauce by Al Roker

Al Roker gives his wife's Dutch baby recipe a sweet makeover. "One of the things my wife, Deborah, loves to make is a Dutch baby. If pancakes and popovers had a baby, it would be a Dutch baby!" he says. "Hers is savory with lots of cheese. I decided to switch it around and make her a sweet version, taking out the cheese and replacing it with vanilla and lemon. I think the best part is when you take it out of the oven ... it's like a mutant soufflé!"

Chocolate-Hazelnut Crepes with Bourbon Whipped Cream by Michael Gulotta

Start Mother's Day on a sweet note with delicate crepes. Fill the paper-thin pancakes with chocolate-hazelnut spread then top with blood oranges. Oh, and don't forget the bourbon-scented whipped cream!

Yeasted Waffles with Strawberry Cream by Melissa Clark

Top tender waffles with a strawberry cream sauce to make a delightful brunch for Mother's Day. Adding yeast to the batter makes these waffles incredibly light and tender. The fresh strawberries and cream sauce add a perfectly sweet and fresh finish.

Cinnamon French Toast with Almond Butter-Date Caramel by Samah Dada

French toast is wonderful because it's fluffy, decadent and completely crave-worthy. In lieu of maple syrup or honey, this sweet and smooth date caramel is the perfect pairing for this star of the breakfast table. This delicious version also happens to be dairy-free.

Lemon Ricotta Pancake 'Blini' with Jam and Cream Cheese by Casey Barber

These make-ahead lemony "blini" with jam and whipped cream cheese are perfect for a Mother's Day brunch menu.

Mixed Berry Parfaits by Casey Barber

Fruit parfaits get a decadent flavor and texture boost with rich whipped cream and crunchy cookies. These are especially great for entertaining as they can be assembled ahead of time. They're also endlessly customizable as any fruit or types of cookies and be swapped or combined.

Japanese Soufflé Pancakes by Ali Rosen

There are so many ways to tackle a soufflé pancake. This method is the most straightforward and doesn't call for any special equipment. Have a bit of patience and these delectable airy treats will be on the plate in no time!

Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls by Jenné Claiborne

No one would ever guess that these sweet, sticky, rich, nostalgic, comforting cinnamon rolls are vegan! The sweet potato puree in the icing adds earthy notes to the rolls while pecans add a nutty crunch. Warm cinnamon and sugar tie the whole treat together.

Blueberry French Toast Casserole by Elizabeth Heiskell

This blueberry French toast is an amazing way to celebrate Sunday. It can be assembled on Friday or Saturday and left in the fridge until ready to cook. It actually tastes even better because all that yummy goodness has time to really soak into the bread.

Dylan Dreyer's Banana Bread Muffins by Dylan Dreyer

Dylan Dreyer reveals the story behind her favorite banana bread muffins. "My weather producer, Molly, from the NBC station I worked at in Boston brought in the most amazing banana bread muffins one day. I just had to have the recipe!" she says. "I love how they're so full of bananas. Chocolate chips weren't in the original recipe, but I love bananas and chocolate, so I added those in! When I'm trying to be healthier, I swap out half the oil for applesauce and lighten up on the sugar a little bit!"

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes by Chloe Coscarelli

Can't decide between cinnamon rolls and pancakes for breakfast? Have both! Warm cinnamon and brown sugar get swirled into fluffy pancakes for the ultimate morning mash-up.

Caramelized French Toast with Praline Sauce by Will Coleman

One of Will Coleman's most vivid childhood memories is the smell of cinnamon, vanilla and butter browning in the skillet. "Woken up by the sound and smell of butter sizzling on a Saturday morning, I knew that I would soon be met with a piping hot plate of French toast and maple syrup," he says. "Throughout the years, I've never forgotten the warm feeling of that breakfast accompanied by the conversations around the table. Here, I've put my spin on my mother's French toast and created a praline sauce packed with hints of caramel, warm spices and crunch from the nuts."

Lemon Curd- & Coconut-Stuffed French Toast by Alejandra Ramos

Tangy lemon curd adds bright flavor to this coconut milk-soaked French toast. Top it off with toasted coconut and a sprinkle of sugar for a next-level breakfast. To make this dish even quicker, use jarred lemon curd to save time or swap in mom's favorite jam.

Sheet-Pan Pancake with Berries by Joy Bauer

Have a pancake party — no flipping necessary! Fit to serve a crowd, this flavorful flapjack recipe is truly a one-sheet wonder, delivering warm-out-of-the-oven breakfast treats right to the table. They're super moist and gently sweet, and the toppings can be tailored to your taste buds — chocolate-blueberry, banana-pecan, strawberry-coconut and more!

Chocolate Waffles with Cheesecake Mousse, Mixed Berries and Strawberry Sauce by Billy Dec

Fold chocolate chips into waffle batter for a sweet and delicious breakfast. The decadent chocolate waffles are topped with a rich and creamy cheesecake mousse, fresh mixed berries and a drizzle of strawberry sauce. With waffles, chocolate, cheesecake and berries, this sweet breakfast can easily double as dessert.

Yogurt Breakfast Cake by Casey Barber

What's more fun than a muffin? A slice of cake! And this breakfast-ready version has it all: sweet, refreshing orange flavor, peppy poppy seeds, crunchy almonds and a heaping helping of protein-rich yogurt to keep it on the virtuous side. Glaze the cake and serve it up with a side of fruit salad for a weekend brunch or toast the unglazed slices for a weekday treat.

Banana Doughnuts with Maple Glaze by Chloe Coscarelli

These vegan banana donuts are baked, not fried, making them perfect for a healthier breakfast or light dessert. Banana and maple is a classic combo. To jazz these up, add chocolate chips into the donuts or decorate the tops with sprinkles.

Sweet Potato Pancakes by Jenné Claiborne

Most breakfast recipes call for eggs. But ground flax seeds mixed with water are a great replacement for an egg in pancakes or baking. These vegan pancakes are so good because they are fluffy, moist and so tasty. Plus, they make the whole house smell so nice and heavenly.

Siri's Dark Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding by Siri Daly

Siri Daly designed this recipe with Mother's Day brunch in mind. "I created this delicious bread pudding for moms (or anyone) that loves decadent casseroles starring buttery bread and rich, dark chocolate," she says. "Make sure to allow a full hour for the croissants to absorb the cream and eggs, as this will help create a lusciously moist bread pudding."

Apple Pie Waffles with Caramel Milk Jam by John Seymour

Who says dessert is only for after dinner? This pie-inspired waffle brings the warm spices and sweet fruit flavor of all-American apple pie to the breakfast table. Velvety caramel milk jam takes the indulgence level over the top.

Chocolate-Hazelnut Bread by Elizabeth Chambers Hammer

This is a nostalgic bread with a twist that's also visually appealing, fun to eat and freezes beautifully. Wrap a fresh baked (or frozen) loaf in white parchment paper and tie with a ribbon or twine for a lovely Mother's Day surprise, teacher's gift or housewarming. To create more layers, alternate the batter and the chocolate-hazelnut spread more frequently. The chocolate-hazelnut bread is also fantastic as a substitute for French toast bread!

Sunny Anderson's Easy Basic Pancakes by Sunny Anderson

There's nothing better than a classic fluffy pancake to start the day. All they need is a bit of butter and a drizzle of maple syrup to finish them off. Amp up plain pancakes with chocolate chips, peanut butter, broken candy bars, crumbled cookies, crushed candy canes, chopped crisped bacon, cooked sausage or any other tasty add-ins.

Apple Streusel Muffins by Anthony Contrino

Anthony Contrino loves a good muffin — and these are one of his favorites. "The base is lightly sweetened with some brown sugar and applesauce to allow the apple butter to shine through," he says. "But the real hero is the sweet, crispy streusel topping which balances the flavor and adds some texture."

Cocoa Tangerine Pancakes by Tara Redfield

These pancakes have a delicious blend of sweet and citrus flavors. They are fluffy and chocolaty with just the right amount of zest. Thanks to the special ingredient, mascarpone cheese, they just melt-in-your-mouth tender.

Strawberry Shortcake Waffles by Billy Dec

These strawberry shortcake waffles, a breakfast and dessert mashup, invoke huge smiles and intrigue. Use bananas instead of strawberries. The result is a waffle that tastes like banana cream pie!

Easy Dutch Baby Pancake with Warm Apples by Jet Tila

Skip the griddle and make a puffed pancake, or Dutch baby, in the oven for a super easy and satisfying breakfast that's worthy of company. This recipe is extra easy because the batter can be made ahead and held for a few days in the fridge. Plus, the pancake cooks in one pan, and is visually impressive. While the pancake bakes, prepare the warm apple topping to save some time.

Sweet Apple-Cinnamon Omelet by Maneet Chauhan

Even though eggs are often used in sugary foods like cakes and cookies, it's uncommon to think of an egg as something other than savory. But the mild flavor of eggs makes them perfect for sweet preparations as well. Here, crisp apples, warm cinnamon, fragrant vanilla and brown sugar take this omelet in a sweeter direction for an unexpected, but delicious breakfast.

Homemade Granola with Dried Fruit by Mary McCartney

Homemade granola with that toasted, baked deliciousness — it's just so perfect and comforting. It's great with plant-based milk or a dollop of coconut yogurt. Happiness in a bowl.

Savory brunch recipes

Spring Asparagus Breakfast Tart by Casey Barber

This pretty asparagus tart is ideal for any spring celebration. It's bursting with fresh, seasonal flavors and can be served for brunch, lunch or dinner. The best part is it can be prepared up to two days ahead.

Veggie Quiche with Hash-Brown Crust by Laura Vitale

This versatile recipe combines two breakfast favorites into one recipe: crispy hash browns and baked frittata. It's a nice update to the classic quiche. Swap veggies for cooked bacon, any meat or none at all.

Breakfast Casserole Cupcakes by Elizabeth Chambers Hammer

Sausage and egg muffin cups are ideal for holiday mornings and special (or not-so-special) occasions. They can be made ahead and then pop the cups in the oven in the morning. The savory cupcakes freeze beautifully. Tailor them to mom's taste with croissants, wheat bread or brioche, mix up the cheeses or swap the pork sausage with chicken or turkey sausage or even a vegetarian option.

Bagel and Lox Breakfast Casserole by Siri Daly and Gretchen DeBoer

Siri Daly grew up in the Midwest, where casseroles are king. "Growing up we barely went a week without some sort of baked 'hotdish' for dinner (tuna casserole being my favorite)," she says. "It wasn't until I was in college that we started to introduce breakfast casseroles at family gatherings, like Christmas morning. It's the easiest thing to prep the day before and pop in the oven the morning of and would make the perfect Mother's Day brunch. This particular one combines the flavors of bagels & lox with baked eggs. What could be better?!"

Sweet Potato Biscuits with Salted Maple Butter by Grace Parisi

These buttery, tender biscuits are perfect for breakfast, brunch or as a holiday side dish. Serve them with ham and brie for sandwiches or whipped cream and sautéed caramelized apples for dessert, or with this luscious maple butter hot out of the oven. They're also a great way to use up leftover mashed sweet potatoes.

Hash Brown Waffles by Pamela Salzman

What's great about these potato-based waffles is that each one can be individually customized. This is a great basic recipe, but the optional add-ins make these waffles extra-special. Hash brown waffles also make a terrific dinner side with eggs, crispy chicken, or a fresh green salad on top.

Asparagus Tart by Laura Vitale

This recipe is fantastic for a make-ahead brunch. Assemble the night before, cover, store in the fridge and bake at the last minute before serving. So, not only is it delicious, it's also very entertaining-friendly!

Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese Toasts by Casey Barber

These smoked salmon toasts are so simple to prepare, yet they look elegant and impressive. The recipe only calls for five ingredients. Whipped cream cheese gets mixed with briny capers and fresh chives then spread onto crisp toast and topped with smoky slices of salmon. It's that easy!

Cheesy Chicken and Chile Breakfast Casserole by Ronnie Woo

This brunch recipe is so accessible because it's inexpensive and so easy to throw together with minimal ingredients. It's also great for using up of leftovers. The result is a hearty and luxurious breakfast dish that also happens to work well for dinner.

Joy Bauer's Veggie-and-Cheese Frittata by Joy Bauer

This fab frittata from Joy Bauer is loaded with fiber-rich veggies and protein … aka the ideal option for a satisfying, anytime-of-day meal. It's herbalicious and totally customizable. Don't like dill? Feel free to swap in chives, thyme, parsley or whatever other greens that are on hand, toss in any veggies that are lingering in the fridge, or experiment with fresh spring produce. And here's another fun idea: Pour the mixture into a muffin or doughnut tin to create mini frittatas. So many eggscellent options!

Sheet Pan Sweet Potato and Harissa Shakshuka by Kristen Little

Shakshuka is traditionally a breakfast food made in a cast-iron pan. But there is just never enough for a whole family to enjoy together. This sheet-pan version makes enough for everyone — even with seconds!

Jessie James Decker's' Hawaiian Roll Breakfast Sliders by Jessie James Decker

All the elements in these breakfast sliders work so well together. The slightly sweet rolls complement the saltiness of the bacon, and the crispy bacon is a perfect combo with the fluffy eggs. Lighten it up with turkey bacon or make these even more indulgent with some melty cheese.

Brooklyn's Brunch Casserole by Vanessa Lachey

Vanessa Lachey has made the same breakfast casserole for special occasions ever since she and her husband, Nick, spent their first holiday together. "We started dating during the summer of 2006, and that December it was just the two of us at his house in California," she says. "It was actually the first Christmas I'd spent with a significant other, and I wanted to make something special for the morning that didn't require a ton of work so we could relax and snuggle in bed. That's how the tradition started (basically, with me wanting to snuggle), and it has evolved over time. I change the bottom layer each year — sometimes it's biscuits; sometimes it's potatoes; sometimes it's crescent rolls — but it's always delicious and easy."

Sheet-Pan Omelets by Joy Bauer

Here's one heck of an omelet hack: Joy Bauer makes six flavorful omelets … all at once … in the oven! "Just whisk a large batch of eggs, pour 'em into an 11- by 17-inch baking sheet, add any toppings and bake it off," she says. "Here, I divided my sheet pan into three sections: a medley of sautéed vegetables (aka whatever you have in your fridge), poultry sausage or savory bacon with melty cheddar, and last but not least, tomato, lox and onion. Once cooked, you can cut them into six large squares and dig in."

Slow-Cooker Huevos Rancheros by Grace Parisi

This supremely delicious (and supremely easy!) one-pot dish makes a great breakfast or brunch. Tostadas (tortilla chips are fine too) are layered with chorizo, cheese and a yummy sauce in a slow cooker and set on high for 4 hours. Then the eggs are added to poach in the mixture for the last 30 minutes. Most slow cooker dishes can sit on the "keep warm" setting for quite a while, but once the eggs are cooked, they should be served it right away.

Spinach-and-Artichoke Popovers by Elizabeth Chambers Hammer

Spinach-artichoke dip gets a breakfast makeover in this easy recipe. The cheesy popover cups are the perfect way to start the day. The eggs provide protein, the veggies add loads of vitamins, melty cheese gives them delicious creaminess and the crisp bread crust holds it all together.

The Ultimate Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole by Casey Barber

Layered with sausage, two kinds of cheese, savory sun-dried tomatoes, leafy greens and a base of the tried-and-true hash brown potatoes, this breakfast casserole has it all. There's something in here for everyone! Assemble the casserole at night and pop it in the oven the next morning.

Shakshuka by Ayesha Nurdjaja

This dish easily feeds a large group, which is great for celebrations and holidays. The sauce can be made ahead and keeps well (refrigerate for up to a week or freeze for up to a month). Once the sauce is ready, the dish comes together quickly and is warm and satisfying. Best of all, it is extremely adaptable: Add merguez or any other sausage, if preferred. Substitute the vegetables and add a dash hot sauce for a bit of a kick. No matter what goes into it, it is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Joy Bauer's Low-Calorie Quiche Lorraine with Spinach Crust by Joy Bauer

This lightened-up version of quiche from Joy Bauer amps up the nutrition by creating a delicious spinach crust with a cheesy Parmesan flavor. It also nixes the heavy cream and bacon.

Low Country Cast-Iron Skillet Scramble & Potato Hash by John Currence

Inspired by the low-country boils of Charleston, South Carolina, this scramble is filled with tender shrimp, spiced andouille sausage and bright corn. Hearty potato hash makes it a filling and comforting breakfast. A hint of Old Bay spice and fresh green onions round out the Southern-inspired flavors.

Charleston Grill Crabcakes by Michelle Weaver

Herbed shrimp and tomato sauce amps up the seafood flavor and adds extra freshness to these crabcakes. Since these are mostly crab with very little cake, use the largest lump crab available, so there is less shell to pick through and the pieces are large and luxurious. Substitute panko breadcrumbs for fresh breadcrumbs for an airier texture.

Egg Shop's Pepper Boy Breakfast Sandwich by Nick Korbee

A Denver omelet is good, but this is better because it's a sandwich. And instead of tired old ham, this sandwich uses premium maple-cured black pepper bacon and gooey, earthy Gruyère cheese. Toasting the roll and sautéing the bell pepper in the rendered bacon fat is a great way to incorporate more bacon flavor into your sandwich. For a hassle-free way to melt the cheese, simply add it to the eggs after you've finished cooking them and turned off the stove, then put a lid on the pan. The residual heat will melt the cheese.

DIY Avocado Toast Bar by Siri Daly and Gretchen DeBoer

Siri Daly takes inspiration from her mom in this interactive entertaining recipe. "My mom is always posting her food creations on Instagram," she says. "Often times they are photos of open-faced sandwiches, like radishes on white bread with butter and salt, or variations of avocado toast. And while avocado toast is 100% delicious on its own, how much fun would it be to have a brunch gathering with friends and let them design their own? Think of the toast as a blank canvas for your appetite!"

Hashbrown and Mushroom Quesadilla with Fried Egg and Salsa by Bobby Flay

Forget everything you know about the typical breakfast sandwich. It's time for an eggcellent alternative everyone will devour. Bobby Flay makes crisp quesadillas filled with ooey-gooey melted cheese, spicy homemade has browns and meaty mushrooms. He then tops the whole thing with a perfectly fried egg and serves it with a side of zesty tomato relish.

Crispy Rösti Potatoes with Oven-Poached Eggs by Grace Parisi

Eggs and potatoes are a brunch-lover's best friend, but not so much a brunch-maker's, especially when cooking for a crowd. Rather than make individual potato pancakes and poached eggs, take a note from the Swiss and make one big, communal potato cake (called a rösti in Switzerland and German-speaking countries) and top it with eggs poached in a muffin tin in the oven. That way everything's done at the same time and everyone eats at the same time, even the cook!

Avocado, Spinach and Egg Breakfast Tacos by Casey Barber

Breakfast is the meal that sets the pace for your entire day. It's best to have something that will be filling for hours — but that doesn't take hours to make. These easy egg, spinach and avocado breakfast tacos are the perfect solution. They're high in protein and fiber and loaded with heart-healthy fats and nutrients. What could be better?

Deviled Egg Toast by Jason Santos

Who doesn't love a good deviled egg? This is a fun and original spin on the classic dish, but still really yummy. The bread is very important. Make sure to use the best, high-quality focaccia available for this one. Store-bought hot cherry peppers are OK to use here, but making them from scratch adds a whole new dimension of flavor.

Bacon and Cheese Muffins with Soft-Boiled Egg by Brandi Milloy

From the outside, it's a modest muffin featuring bits of sausage, cheese and green onion. The magic though — and the irresistible Insta-worthy moment — is what happens when you cut into it. Pouring out like liquid gold is the bright orange yolk from a hidden egg inside. Made possible only when the egg is soft-boiled just perfectly before being tucked into a light biscuit-muffin batter and baked. This breakfast treat is unforgettable.

Ham and Gruyere Quiche by Elizabeth Heiskell

"Quiche is one of the most versatile things you can make!" says Elizabeth Heiskell. "It's a meal that can be served for breakfast, lunch or dinner and makes the most of leftover proteins and veggies."

3-Ingredient Breakfast Pizza Bianco by Grace Parisi

Flatbreads are a great vehicle for cheese and eggs, making them an ideal choice for breakfast pizzas. Since this ridiculously easy recipe uses only three ingredients (oil, salt and pepper don't count), be sure to use ingredients that pack a lot of flavor. Look for naan or pocket-less pita seasoned with onion, garlic, olives, masala or chiles, and cheese with jalapenos, dill or caraway. Of course, a little prosciutto or crumbled bacon would not be a bad thing!

Slow-Baked Salmon Frittata with Ricotta and Onions by Melissa Clark

Baking a frittata in a low oven gives a creamy, custardy texture that's a lot silkier than the usual version. This one is speckled with salmon, ricotta and chives. It's great served with leftover yogurt sauce and sliced tomatoes. Take care not to overcook the frittata, it's done as soon as the top is solid, but still slightly jiggly.

Baked Eggs in Avocado by Adam Richman

"I'm an avocado junkie!" says Adam Richman. "If you like the fruit too, then you'll love his baked eggs in avocado. They take only five minutes to make and are delicious for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a snack!"

Caramelized Onion, Spinach & Gruyere Strata with Tomatoes by Bobby Flay

This strata, a savory bread pudding, from Bobby Flay is an excellent brunch dish to prepare for a crowd. "To start, it's nice to have something that can be served family-style — bring it to the table, and you're done!" he says. "No need to be tied to the stove flipping omelets for 20. Additionally, the strata is best when made in advance. Assemble it the night before your gathering, and simply transfer from the fridge to the oven the next morning."

The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich by Elizabeth Heiskell

Give classic bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches an elegant upgrade for Mother's Day. Add extra complexity with homemade sweet and salty bacon jam. Ditch the pan and try griddle-cooked eggs, swap the regular cheese for gooey melted Gruyere and finish it off with peppery arugula.