The 64 Key Home and Appliance Recalls of 2018

Roughly 34 million products were recalled in the U.S. in 2018. As overwhelming as that number might seem, zero in on what it means for you: Perhaps you, or members of your family, are using products that have been recalled because they pose safety hazards.



Companies are required by law to report product defects, hazards, and safety issues to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. This government agency conducted 271 recalls during its most recent fiscal year, which ended September 30.

It’s thought that on average, consumers follow up on recalls a mere 6 percent of the time, even though products are recalled because they can injure or kill people. One reason, say experts, is that most consumers never hear about the recall.

That's why we compiled a list of the essential CPSC home and appliance recalls of 2018, along with information on what steps you should take if you own one of these products.

Appliances

Blenders

Vitamix Blender Containers

Units recalled: 105,000

Why: The blender containers can separate from the blade base, exposing the blades, and posing a laceration risk.

What to do: Stop using the containers and call the company at 888-847-8842 for a free repair kit. Check the Vitamix recall page, where you can enter your name and zip code to find out whether you have a recalled model.

More details: See this CR story on the Vitamix recall.

Deep Fryers

Ambiano Mini Deep Fryers

Units recalled: 35,000

Why: The heating element can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

What to do: Do not use the fryer, and return it to your local Aldi store for a refund.

Garbage Disposals

InSinkErator Single Outlet SinkTop Switches

Units recalled: 1,400,000

Why: Water can get into the power module, posing a risk of fire.

What to do: Contact the manufacturer at 855-215-5695 for a free switch replacement or check InSinkErator's recall page.

Ranges and Wall Ovens

Big Chill and BlueStar Gas Ranges and Wall Ovens

Units recalled: 7,130

Why: The convection oven fan can cause accumulated gas to ignite during preheat or broil, posing a burn hazard if the oven door is opened.

What to do: Do not use the convection option, and call the manufacturer at 800-449-8691 to arrange a free repair.

More details: Check CR’s “BlueStar Ranges and Wall Ovens Recalled.”

Refrigerators

Haier Top-Mount Refrigerators

Units recalled: 137,000

Why: An electrical component can short circuit, posing a fire hazard.

What to do: Unplug and schedule a free repair with Haier or call 888-364-2989. Another option? Receive a $150 rebate toward the purchase of a new Haier fridge.

More details: Read CR’s “Haier Recalls Top-Freezer Refrigerators.”

Residential Elevators

Traction Elevators

Units recalled: 5,250

Why: The elevator cab can unexpectedly rise to the top of the shaft, and abruptly stop, a risk to people in the elevator.

What to do: Stop using the elevator, and contact the manufacturer at 877-943-4734 to schedule a free inspection and repair where needed.

Waupaca Elevators

Units recalled: 8,000

Why: The elevator cab can fall to the bottom of the shaft and abruptly stop, posing a danger to anyone in the elevator.

What to do: Do not use the elevator and contact the company at 833-850-7981 to set up a free inspection and installation of a braking device.

Heating and Cooling

Air Conditioning

Amana, Energy Knight, Goodman, and York International Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps

Units recalled: 534,000

Why: The outdoor fan motors can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.

What to do: Contact the manufacturer at 888-803-0512 for a free repair kit and installation by an authorized technician.

Bathroom Heater Fans

Smart Thermaflo Bathroom Heater Fans

Units recalled: 2,100

Why: The safety cutoff can fail, allowing the heater to quickly overheat, posing a fire hazard.

What to do: Stop using the heaters and contact the manufacturer at 800-668-6095 for a full refund, or go to the manufacturer's recall page.

Ceiling Fans

Seasons Ceiling Fans

Units recalled: 144,000

Why: The brackets connected to the fan blades can break, allowing the blades to fall, posing a hazard.

What to do: Call the company at 800-782-4154 to receive a free repair kit.

Gas Fireplaces

Regency Ultimate Direct Vent Gas Fireplaces

Units recalled: 13,700

Why: The pressure-release system can fail, causing the stove to explode.

What to do: Stop using, shut off the gas supply to the unit, and call the company at 866-867-4328 to schedule a free repair.

Humidifiers

Ideal-Air Industrial Grade Humidifiers

Units recalled: 400

Why: The humidifiers can overheat, posing fire and shock hazards.

What to do: Do not use, and return to retailer for a refund in the form of store credit.

Space Heaters

Vornado VH101 Personal Vortex Space Heaters

Units recalled: 350,000

Why: It can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

What to do: Stop using, and call Vornado at 855-215-5131 for instructions on how to receive a refund or a free replacement unit.

More details: Read CR’s story on the Vornado recall.

Vornado Sunny CS Nursery Heaters

Units recalled: 5,000

Why: A broken motor mount can allow the heating element to come in contact with plastic materials and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

What to do: Unplug, then contact Vornado at 844-205-7978 about receiving a free replacement, or visit Vornado's recall page.

Thermostats

Emerson Sensi WiFi thermostats

Units recalled: 135,000

Why: Contact between the thermostat wires and household line voltage can damage the thermostat, posing a fire hazard.

What to do: Check your Sensi thermostat immediately to determine if “Emerson” is printed on the front with a date code from 1416 to 1536 on the back. If so, call the manufacturer at 888-847-8742.

More details: Take a look at CR’s “White-Rodgers Recalls Emerson Sensi WiFi Smart Thermostats.”

Wall Heaters

Envi High-Efficiency Electric Panel Heaters

Units recalled: 35,000

Why: Improper wire crimping by the manufacturer can cause the unit to overheat, smoke, or melt, posing a burn hazard.

What to do: Call Eheat for a free repair at 888-803-0513.

Home Furnishings

Chairs

Everyday Yoga Backless Chairs

Units recalled: 12,400

Why: The chairs can break, posing a fall hazard.

What to do: Do not sit in these chairs, and contact the company at 800-299-8705 to receive a refund in the form of a gift card from the online retailers that sold the chairs.

Hillsdale Bar Stools

Units recalled: 500

Why: The seat can loosen or break off at the base.

What to do: First, don’t sit on these stools. Call the manufacturer at 800-368-0999 for a refund.

Jimco Bistro Chairs

Units recalled: 16,000

Why: The seat can break.

What to do: Do not use, and call the company at 800-643-0092 for information on how to return the chairs for a refund.

Comforters

Hudson Comforters by UGG

Units recalled: 175,000

Why: Mold may be present, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in people with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs, or those who are allergic to mold.

What to do: Return to Bed Bath & Beyond for a refund.

Electric Blankets

Shop LC Electric heated Micro-Plush Flannel Sherpa Blankets

Units recalled: 1,650

Why: The heating coils can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

What to do: Do not use, and call the company at 877-899-0078 for a refund.

Rural King Electric Blankets and Throws

Units recalled: 9,600

Why: The electric cord can overheat and catch fire.

What to do: Call Rural King at 800-561-1752 for a refund.

Tables

Ikea Glivarp Dining Tables

Units recalled: 8,200

Why: The table’s glass extension leaf can detach, and fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of lacerations.

What to do: Stop using and return to any Ikea store for a refund or free replacement. Call Ikea at 888-966-4532 or go to i Ikea's recall page.

Restoration Hardware Annecy and La Salle Metal-Wrapped Coffee Tables

Units recalled:1,524

Why: The metal top may contain lead, posing a risk of lead exposure.

What to do: Stop using, cover the table, and place out of the reach of children. Call the retailer at 888-728-8419 to receive a full refund or a replacement table. You’ll find more details at Restoration Hardware's recall page.

West Elm Jensen Rectangular Glass Tables

Units recalled: 5,400

Why: The tempered glass top can shatter, posing a risk of lacerations and injury.

What to do: Do not use this table and contact West Elm 833-216-6974 to receive a free replacement table top, or check out West Elm's recall page.

Tools and Safety Gear

Boilers

NY Thermal (NTI) Trinity Tft and Slant/Fin CHS Boilers

Units recalled: 16,000

Why: The grommet seal can reduce in size over time and dislodge, allowing the boiler to emit carbon monoxide, posing a poisoning hazard.

What to do: Immediately contact the installer or distributor of the boiler to schedule a free repair. If you continue to use your boiler while waiting for it to be repaired, be sure there are working carbon monoxide alarms outside of sleeping areas and on every level of the home. Call the manufacturer at 800-688-2575.

HydroStat Model 3000 Boiler Controllers for Slant/Fin Boilers

Units recalled: 3,900

Why: A malfunction can cause the boiler to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

What to do: Call a contractor immediately to schedule a free repair. You’ll find one on the manufacturer's contractor page.

Drills

Black & Decker, Bostitch, and Porter-Cable Hammer Drills and Drill Drivers

Units recalled: 641,000|

Why: The side handle can slip or break, resulting in a loss of control of the tool, and posing a risk of injury

What to do: Stop using, and contact the manufacturer at 888-284-3070 for a free handle replacement, or check the websites of Black & Decker, Bostitch, and Porter-Cable.

Fire Alarms

Lifetone Bedside Fire Alarm and Clock

Units recalled: 10,000

Why: It can fail to operate and fully alert you to a fire.

What to do: Stop using if the digital display is not working and contact the company at 800-648-7923 for information on a free replacement.

Ladders

Werner Multi-Purpose Telescoping Aluminum Ladders

Units recalled: 78,000

Why: The ladders can break while in use.

What to do: Return to the store for a refund.

Paint

Rust-Oleum Black Satin Countertop Coating

Units recalled: 1,800

Why: Paint contains lead levels that exceed federal mandates. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children, and can cause adverse health issues.

What to do: If you haven’t used the coating yet, call the company at 800-908-4050 to receive a refund plus $25 to return the product to Rust-Oleum. If you have applied this coating to your countertop, you’ll receive a repair kit or replacement of the affected surfaces. More info can be found at Rust-Oleum's recall page.

Smoke Alarms

Kidde Dual-sensor Smoke Alarms (models PI2010 and PI9010)

Units recalled: 425,000

Why: A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors, compromising the alarm’s ability to detect smoke, thus posing a risk that you won’t be alerted to a fire.

What to do: Remove the alarm and inspect it through the opening on the side of the alarm, looking for a yellow cap. Do not take apart the alarm, open the casing, or remove the yellow cap. If you see the cap, contact Kidde at 833-551-7739 to request a free replacement (discard the recalled smoke alarm only after installing the replacement). If you don’t see a yellow cap, reinstall the alarm and no further action is needed.

More details: See CR’s report on Kidde’s recall.

Water Heaters

Navien Tankless Water Heaters

Units recalled: 3,400

Why: A kit installed on the tankless water heaters and boilers to convert them from natural gas to propane can cause the unit to produce excessive amounts of carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning to consumers.

More details: For more information, call Navien at 800-244-8202; e-mail recall@navien.com or visit Navien’s website.



Ultra-Low NOx Water Heaters

Units recalled: 616,000

Why: The water heater’s gas burner screen develops tears, which can create excess radiant heat, posing a fire hazard if the water heater is installed directly on a wood or other combustible floor.

What to do: Turn off the water heater immediately.

More details: Read CR’s “A.O. Smith Recalls Residential Water Heaters.”

A. O. Smith 30-Gallon Gas Water Heaters (G6-UT3030N)

Units recalled: 190

Why: The water heaters’ flame arrestor can fail to work properly, posing a fire hazard.

What to do: Turn the water heater off. Call the company at 866-854-2793 to set up a free repair, and see the A.O. Smith's recall page for more details.



Wet/Dry Vacuums

Rigid NXT HD06000 and HD09000 Wet/Dry Vacuums

Units recalled: 208,000

Why: The on/off switch can become dislodged, and expose energized wiring, posing a shock hazard.

What to do: Stop using and contact the company at 888-847-8718 for a free replacement wet/dry vacuum powerhead assembly, or check Rigid's recall page.

Small Appliances

Electric Kettles

KitchenAid Electric Kettles

Units recalled: 40,200

Why: The handle can loosen and separate from the kettle, causing the hot water to spill out, posing a burn hazard.

What to do: Call Whirlpool at 800-874-0608 for a free replacement, or go to KitchenAid's recall page.

Multi-Cookers and Pressure Cookers

Instant Pot Gem 65 8-in-1 Multi-cookers

Units recalled: 104,000

Why: It can overheat and melt on the underside, posing a fire hazard.

What to do: Unplug and return to Walmart to receive a refund, or contact the distributor at 888-891-1473 to receive a free replacement.

More details: See this CR story on the Instant Pot recall.

Nutrex Pressure Cookers

Units recalled: 700

Why: It can discharge steam at lower pressures than intended, posing a burn hazard.

What to do: Stop using, and contact the company at 877-736-2487 for a free repair.

Lighting

From loose wiring on pendant lights to glass shades that drop from ceiling fixtures, this year’s recalls of lightbulbs and fixtures involve a number of different manufacturers and retailers. Here are this year’s recalls in alphabetical order, with links to the recall notices:

All-Pro and Defiant Solar-powered Outdoor LED fixtures

Amnon Floor Lamps

CB2 Colby Pendant Lights

GE Cool White Universal T8/T12 LED Tube Lamps

GTC Halogen Bulbs

HoMedics MyBaby Giraffe Nightlights

Ikea Calypso Ceiling Lamps

Ketra D3 Recessed Downlights

Stanley Workbench LED and Power Stations

Sylvania Recessed Canister Light Kits

Outdoor Gear and Power Equipment

Bug Zappers

Stinger Insect Zappers

Units recalled: 72,000

Why: The grid can detach inside the housing, posing a shock hazard.

What to do: Unplug and contact the manufacturer at 888-480-2880 to return the product for a refund, or check the recall page.

Chain Saws

Greenworks, Kobalt, and Snapper Cordless Electric Chain Saws

Units recalled: 48,100

Why: The chain brake guard can fail, enabling the chain saw to continue operating, and posing a risk of injury.

What to do: Do not use, and call the distributor at 888-266-7096 for a free repair, or check the manufacturer's recall page.

Portland, One Stop Gardens, and Chicago Electric 14-inch Electric Chain Saws

Units recalled: 1,020,000

Why: The power switch can malfunction and cause the chain saw to keep operating after the user moves the switch to the off position, posing a serious injury hazard.

What to do: Stop using, and return to your nearest local Harbor Freight Tools store for a free replacement.

More details: See CR’s “Harbor Freight Recalls More Than One Million Electric Chain Saws.”

Gas Engines

Kohler Gas Engines (used in a variety of outdoor power equipment)

Units recalled: 24,000

Why: The engines have a faulty fuel cap, which can result in over-pressurization in the fuel tank, posing a risk of a fuel leak and a fire hazard.

What to do: Check the CPSC recall notice to see if your model is recalled. If so, stop using and contact Kohler at 877-333-3948 to schedule a free repair.

Gas Fire Pits

Hampton Bay and Cross Ridge Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table Patio Heaters

Units recalled: 58,000

Why: The base lacks a heat shield to protect you from burns when turning off the propane tank after use.

What to do: Stop using, and call the manufacturer at 855-600-9294 for a free repair kit.

Generators

Briggs & Stratton Portable Generator Fuel Tank Replacement Caps

Units recalled: 3,000

Why: The caps lack ventilation holes, so pressure can build up in the fuel tank, posing a fire hazard.

What to do: Return the cap to a Briggs & Stratton dealer for a free replacement, and check the manufacturer's recall page.

Kohler Generator Transfer Switches

Units recalled: 6,600

Why: The transfer switch can fail and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

What to do: Immediately contact an authorized Kohler service rep or Kohler at 800-892-7709 to schedule a free repair. The CPSC recall notice offers more detailed information.

Grills

Scout and Ranger Portable Wood Pellet Grills

Units recalled: 16,100

Why: Grease can leak from the drip tray, posing a fire hazard.

What to do: Do not use, and contact Traeger Grills at 800-872-3437 for a free replacement grill, free replacement drip tray, or a full refund. Go to Traeger's recall page for more details

Lawn Mowers

The risks here vary—but must be taken seriously. These recalls appear in alphabetical order; click the links below for more information, from CR and the CPSC.

Cub Cadet RZT SX EFI Zero-Turn Riding Mowers

Husqvarna and Poulan Pro Zero Turn Riding Mowers

John Deere ZTrak Riding Mowers

Kubota Zero Turn Mowers

Kubota Zero Turn Mowers, Compact Tractors, and Ride-on Mowers

Snapper, Simplicity, and Massey Ferguson Riding Mowers

Snow Blowers

PowerSmart Snow Blowers

Units recalled: 34,600

Why: The pulley bolt can loosen, causing the snow blower to get stuck in drive mode, posing the risk of an injury.

What to do: Stop using and inspect your snow blower to determine if it has a loose pulley bolt. The manufacturer's page offers advice. If the bolt is loose, call the distributor at 800-791-9458 for a free repair kit or for instructions on how to get the bolt tightened free of charge.

More details: See CR’s “Amerisun Recalls PowerSmart Snow Blowers.”

CR Advocates for Your Safety

CR’s team of advocates work to protect consumers, in part by calling for recalls of dangerous products and pushing for companies and the government to put safety first.

Given how low consumers’ follow-up rate is, CR believes that manufacturers and retailers should make it easier for consumers to register their products at the point of sale, online, or by mail, with assurance that there personal information will be used only for the purpose of notifying them in the event of recall, and receive alerts via text or email.

“We’re seeing some progress in point-of-sale registration, but not enough,” says William Wallace, senior policy analyst at Consumer Reports. “It should be a New Year’s resolution for lagging companies to make this a priority.”

To report a defective product, call the CPSC hotline at 800-638-2772 or go to saferproducts.gov.

And for a full list of recalled products, visit https://cpsc.gov/recalls.

