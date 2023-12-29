I-64 lane closures in Chesapeake planned for next week

State transportation officials announced Friday that the I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge project team will be implementing additional daytime and weekend lane closures in Chesapeake over the next several days as crews take advantage of the warmer and drier weather.

Work crews will perform temperature-sensitive paving and striping operations during that time, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Multiple lane closures on I-64 east — from the I-464 interchange (exit 291) to the High Rise Bridge — are planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 3 and 4.

Overnight single lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Bowers Hill to the Shell Road overpass (approximate mile marker 295) are scheduled from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Jan 2 to 7.

The planned closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors. Motorists can plan their commute by using VDOT’s traffic information tools, which include the 511 Virginia smartphone app, or the 511-integrated Waze app. They also can visit the www.511virginia.org website, or dial 511 for traffic information.