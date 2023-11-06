64-year-old food delivery driver repeatedly shot in carjacking, Pennsylvania cops say

A 64-year-old man was walking back to his car after making a food delivery in Pennsylvania when he was shot multiple times, according to local news reports.

“It happened so quick,” Phyllis Kelly, who had her dinner delivered, told WPVI. “It’s like, why did this happen?”

Officers with the Philadelphia Police department were called to the Port Richmond neighborhood shooting and carjacking at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, according to an incident report.

The man was found shot in the chest, torso and back, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“Maybe if I would have stayed there another minute, maybe (the shooters) would have went away ... and the driver would have been OK,” Kelly told FOX29 in a video interview. The driver had brought her a pizza, according to the outlet.

The driver’s red Jeep was stolen during the incident, WPVI reported.

Police said at least two men were involved in the shooting and carjacking. No arrests have been made, authorities said, but a gun was found at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

