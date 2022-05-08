64-year-old gardener, aspiring rapper, 26, killed in West Pullman shooting, third man injured

Three men were shot, two fatally, in the West Pullman neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Two of the men were standing by the street in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue around 2:45 p.m. when a vehicle they didn’t recognize pulled up, according to a police notification.

Someone got out of the car with a gun and shot at them.

One of the men, who later was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 26-year-old Brandon Slater, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, 27, was struck in the leg and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition, according to the police notification.

Nearby, standing near the front of the lawn, was a 64-year-old gardener who authorities said did “not appear to be an intended target” of the shooter or shooters. The man, later identified by the medical examiner’s office as Larry Purnell, was shot in the chest and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition but died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation. Check back for updates.

