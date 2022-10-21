64-year-old man found shot to death in an abandoned lot in Bradenton, police say

Getty Images | Royalty Free/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Robyn Murrell
·1 min read

A 64-year-old man was found shot to death overnight in Bradenton. His body was discovered in an abandoned lot, Bradenton police said in a news release Friday morning.

Police say they went to the 700 block of 17th Street E. at 8:45 p.m. Thursday after getting several calls about a shooting. Once at the scene, officers found the man shot in the lot.

The man’s family has yet to be notified and his name has not been released.

Police also didn’t release information on suspects.

If you have information on this case, contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932- 9300 or BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

