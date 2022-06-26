64-year-old man killed in what East St. Louis police believe was a drive-by shooting

A 64-year-old man was killed and another man wounded in what police believe was a drive-by shooting in East St. Louis late Friday night.

Willie C. Clinton, of Lynch Avenue, East St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at 12:10 a.m. Saturday, said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Assistant Chief Ranadore Foggs said East St. Louis police received a call at 11:23 p.m. Friday that two people were shot on Lynch Avenue.

Police found Clinton and a second man in the 1500 block of Lynch Avenue. The other man had been shot in the leg and was taken to an area hospital, Foggs said. His identity was not released.

The double shooting was “possibly the result of a drive-by,” Foggs said.

Police are looking for a white SUV believed to have been in the area at the time of the shooting.

East St. Louis Police Department detectives and Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group agents are investigating, Foggs said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the East St. Louis Police Department at 618- 482-6724.

This would be the second drive-by shooting in less than a week in East St. Louis.

On Sunday, June 19, two children were struck by gunfire at 15th Street and Bond Avenue. One of the children - 3-year-old Joseph Lowe - was pronounced dead at a St. Louis hospital. The second child, an 11-year-old, was struck in the leg and survived the shooting.

On Friday, authorities announced they had charged Troy L. Cooper, 34, of Barbara Street, Cahokia Heights, with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and and unlawful use of a weapon in the shootings of the children, according to St. Clair County State’s Attorney Jim Gomric’s office. He faces two counts on each charge.