64-year-old man shot in his driveway during botched robbery, police say

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a shooter after 911 callers heard gunshots and then saw a man lying in their driveway.

Officers were called to reports of a man being shot in the 6000 block of Woodlake Drive at 8:45 p.m. Friday night.

Investigators determined the 64-year-old man was shot in his driveway two houses down the street.

The man was taken to the hospital. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say the incident is not random. They believe the shooting was a robbery gone wrong.

Witnesses described the pair of suspects as two men in dark clothes and were last seen getting into a white car. One of the men possibly had short, twisty-styled hair.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should contact them at 770-513-5300.

