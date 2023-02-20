64-year-old mother stabs son to death in DeKalb County, police say

DeKalb police said a 43-old-son is dead after his 64-year-old mother stabbed him to death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, DeKalb officers were called to the 5400 block of Mountain View Pass in reference to a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Robert Franklin, with several stab wounds.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said there was a domestic fight between Franklin and his mother, Carolyn Williams that led to Franklin being stabbed several times.

Williams is currently behind bars at the DeKalb County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: