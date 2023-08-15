64-year-old woman dies in Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office custody at local hospital

A 64-year-old woman who was in the custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office died at a local hospital Monday from a terminal illness, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a news release.

Linda Carol York died around 1 p.m. at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The manner and cause of death are still pending on the medical examiner’s website.

York was booked into the Tarrant County Jail in May, according to the release. She was transported to JPS Hospital for medical observation on Aug. 3 after her condition worsened, officials said in the release.

York was arrested by Fort Worth police in January 2022 on a charge of harassment of a public servant and the failure to identify herself or giving false or fictitious information, according to court records. York was being held at a state mental hospital prior to being transferred to the Tarrant County Jail in May, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office, JPS medical staff, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, the medical examiner’s office and the Texas Attorney General’s Office review and investigate all in-custody deaths, officials said.

York is the seventh person to die in the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office custody in 2023 and the second to die in August. Derreal Jackson, 31, died Aug. 2 after experiencing a medical emergency at the jail and being transported to JPS Hospital.