64-year-old woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Davidson

A 64-year-old woman died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle at the corner of Main Street and Chairman Blake Lane in downtown Davidson, police said.

The incident happened at 1:02 p.m., and Main Street from Jackson Street to Concord Road was closed until about 4:30 p.m., police said.

Accident reconstruction officers from Davidson Police and N.C. State Highway Patrol are conducting the investigation. Authorities didn’t offer any further information.

Authorities ask that anyone with information or knows of any witnesses to call contact police Detective Phil Geiger at pgeiger@townofdavidson.org or 704-940-9617.

Previous fatality

In 2016, the owner of Davidson Pet Sitters, 49-year-old Janet McFadden, was killed by a garbage truck while walking two dogs across South Main Street near South Street.

Jeffery Wilburn, the driver of the Republic Services garbage truck, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle for making a left turn from South onto Main Street, the Observer previously reported.

Wilburn, then 39, told the Observer in 2017 that he never saw McFadden, he was traveling 11 mph, his view of her was blocked by a 15-passenger van and she was 10 feet outside a crosswalk.

He was later found not guilty of his charges by the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

Staff writer Joe Marusak contributed to this story.