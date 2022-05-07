64-year-old woman killed after car flipped over guardrail in Claymont Friday night: police

A 64-year-old woman from Newark died in a single-car crash on I-495 near Claymont Friday night, Delaware State Police reported. The driver of the car, a 65-year-old man from Newark, was taken to the hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."

According to police, the woman was in the passenger seat of a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis heading southbound on I-495 near Philadelphia Pike. The car reached a bend in the road at 9:24 p.m., police said, and drifted into the median.

A car rests on its roof in the median of I-495 South just south of Philadelphia Pike after an accident that left one person dead shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 in Claymont.

The driver's side of the car hit a guardrail and flipped over onto the roof, according to police. They were both taken to Christiana Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

Police said both people in the car were wearing seatbelts, and they are still investigating whether the driver was impaired. The crash shut down I-495 south for about four hours, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sgt. John Jefferson at 302-365-8484 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

