64 Veterans Day food deals: Free meals, coffee and more

To show their appreciation for veterans and active duty military members, restaurants across the country are rolling out a plethora of deals this week in honor of Veterans Day, which falls on Saturday, Nov. 11.

From freebies to awesome discounts, these are all the delicious deals you won’t want to miss.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is offering active duty military, veterans and reserves/ National Guard members a free full-size entrée while dining in-restaurant. There are seven meals to choose from. These customers will also get a $5 Bounce Back Card to use on their next dine-in, to-go or delivery order during a three-week period.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Veterans and active duty military will get a free 12-inch cheese pizza at Anthony’s on Nov. 11. The offer is valid at participating locations when you dine in and show a military ID.

Aroma Joe's

Veterans can get a free 24-ounce drink at Aroma Joe’s on Nov. 11.

Arby’s

Veterans and active service members who show a valid ID or dress in uniform will get a free Classic Roast Beef Sandwich on Nov. 11 at Arby’s restaurants in the following locations: Minneapolis, Minnesota; Evansville, Indiana; Birmingham, Alabama; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Jacksonville, Florida; Huntsville, Alabama; Erie, Pennsylvania; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta, Georgia; Greenville, North Carolina; Montgomery, Alabama; Duluth, Minnesota; Syracuse, New York; and Mobile, Alabama.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Bad Daddy’s is giving active and retired military personnel a free All American Burger and a small side (fries, chips or tots) between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 11 when they show a valid ID.

Bar Louie

Active/retired military and veterans will score a free Bar Louie Craft Burger on Nov. 11. You just have to show a valid military ID while dining at participating locations.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Veterans eat for free (up to $12) at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s on Nov. 11.

Biggby Coffee

Veterans and active duty military can get a free 24-ounce brewed coffee at Biggby on Veterans Day.

Brass Tap

Veterans who show a military ID at Brass Tap on Veterans Day will get a free Pub Burger.

Buffalo’s Cafe

Buffalo’s Cafe is giving a free entrée (up to a $17.99 value) to veterans and active duty military who dine in and show a valid military ID or wear military uniform.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans and active duty military can get a free order of 10 Boneless Wings and Fries on Nov. 11 at Buffalo Wild Wings when they show a valid ID while dining in the restaurant. At Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations, the offer is valid for counter orders.

BurgerFi

BurgerFi is offering veterans and active duty military 20% off their order on Nov, 11 when they dine in at participating locations and show a military ID.

Casey’s

Veterans can score a free coffee or fountain drink of any size on Veterans Day at Casey’s. Moving forward, they’ll also offer the same deal all year long to the following groups: active military members, on-duty, uniformed first responders (law enforcement, fire and EMS).

Chevys Fresh Mex

Veterans and active military who dine at Chevys Fresh Mex on Nov. 11 and show a valid military ID will get a free two-item combo. Participating locations (all in California) include: South San Francisco, Vallejo, Sacramento, Fairfield, Arlington, Elk Grove, Emeryville, Greenbelt, Orlando/Millenia, Miami, O’Fallon, Olivette, Roseville, Santa Rosa and Union City.

Circle K

Veterans and active duty military personnel can get a free coffee in the Circle K app in honor of Veterans Day. The coupon expires on Nov. 11 and can only be used once per customer.

Denny’s

Active and retired military personnel can get a free Grand Slam meal at Denny’s on Nov. 10 between 5 a.m. and noon when they show a valid military ID.

Dunkin’

Participating Dunkin’ locations will give retired and active military members a free doughnut of their choice on Nov. 11.

El Torito

Veterans and active military who dine at El Torito and show a valid military ID will get a free two-item combo.

Eureka!

All Eureka! locations will offer active and retired military members a free American Cheeseburger on Nov. 11 (no ID necessary).

Famous Dave’s

On Nov. 11, Famous Dave’s will give away a free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich with Side all day for dine-in, to go and online orders if you show a valid military ID. The offer is valid for veterans and active duty military.

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s customers who are veterans or active duty military members will get a free Regular Spaghetti with Meat or Marinara on Nov. 11 when they show a military ID or wear a military uniform.

Friendly’s

On Nov. 11 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Friendly’s restaurants will give you a free lunch (All American Cheeseburger and a drink) when you show an active military ID.

Golden Corral

A few days after Veterans Day (Nov. 13), Golden Corral will host a military appreciation night and will serve a free dinner (buffet and drink) to all active duty military and veterans. The deal starts at 5 p.m. local time and lasts until closing. It’s available for dine-in only and you do not need to show an ID.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

Handel’s will give active and retired military members a free single scoop at participating locations on Nov. 11 when they show a valid military ID.

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

Anyone who has served in the military can enjoy a free lunch buffet with a drink at Happy Joe’s on Veterans Day. The buffet will include pizzas, dessert pizzas, salad and a hot entrée with vegetables.

Hardee’s

Hardee’s rewards members will get 25% off app and online purchases (plus tax) for a limited time at participating Hardee’s restaurants. A maximum $10 discount will be applied. The one-time offer can’t be combined with other deals and can’t be used with third party vendors/delivery partners.

Hat Creek Burgers

Hat Creek is offering veterans a free Big Hat Burger on Veterans Day when they present a valid military ID.

Huddle House

Huddle House will give away a MVP meal to anyone who shows a valid military ID on Nov. 11.

Hurricane Grill & Wings

Hurricane Grill & Wings will give veterans and active duty military a free entrée from a special menu on Veterans Day when they show a military ID or wear a military uniform.

Options include the following: 10 Bone-In Wings, Yuengling Beer Battered Fish & Chips, Steakburger, Chicken Caesar Salad, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Chicken BLT Tacos.

IHOP

Veterans and active duty military can get free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancakes or a free Pancake Combo at IHOP on Nov. 11 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. while dining at participating locations nationwide.

Kolache Factory

Veterans and active duty military members will get a free kolache and any size coffee at all Kolache Factory locations on Nov. 11 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. when they show an ID. The offer excludes polish, croissant varieties and espresso, and it’s only valid in-store or on curbside orders.

Krispy Kreme

On Nov. 11, veterans and active military personnel can score a free doughnut of their choice and a small coffee (hot or iced) at Krispy Kreme (no purchase necessary). The offer is valid in-shop or at the drive-thru and is limited to one per customer.

Lion’s Choice

Lion’s Choice will give active and retired military members a free original roast beef sandwich on Nov. 11. Just show your ID at checkout or state that you're a veteran. All year long, veterans and active duty military can also get 20% off at the restaurant.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Veterans Day, Logan’s will have a special free menu for veterans and service members who dine in the restaurant. You have to come dressed in uniform or show your ID.

Native Grill & Wings

Veterans and active duty military who dine at Native Grill & Wings and show a valid ID or wear military uniform can get a 1/2 pound Stripper Combo, a 1/2 pound Boneless Combo or a Native Burger with Fries for free.

Norms

All Norms locations will give anyone with a valid military ID a free Four Deuces meal that comes with two eggs, two slices of bacon, two sausage links and two hotcakes. The deal is valid on dine-in and to-go orders.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

When you show a valid military ID on Nov. 11, you’ll get a free Combo 2 from On the Border’s Veterans Day menu. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins is offering veterans, active duty and retired military personnel a free Magnificent Seven meal on Nov. 11 when they show a valid military ID.

Perry’s

On Friday, Nov. 10, Perry’s is offering the following deal to military personnel who show a valid ID and make a reservation:

Free pork chop between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. when a guest purchases one lunch or dinner entrée

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the restaurant is offering the following deal to military personnel who show a valid ID and make a reservation:

3-course menu for $39 from 4 to 6 p.m.

PJ’s Coffee

PJ’s Coffee locations will offer veterans and active duty military members a free 12-ounce hot coffee or cold brew iced coffee on Veterans Day.

Playa Bowls

Select Playa Bowls locations will offer a free bowl to veterans who show a military ID on Veterans Day. The offer is only valid on in-store orders.

Pokeworks

When you show a valid military ID on Nov. 11 or 12 at Pokeworks, you’ll get 20% off any order in-store.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

On Saturday, Nov. 11, Potbelly will give veterans and active duty military a free fountain drink or cookie when they purchase an entrée (sandwich, soup or salad). The offer is valid at all locations in store only and you’ll need to show an ID.

Rock & Brews

All Rock & Brews locations will give veterans a free “We Salute You” Pulled Pork Sandwich or a free Strawberry Fields Salad.

Round Table Pizza

When using the code VET15 on Nov. 11, you’ll get 15% off your order at Round Table Pizza.

Scooter’s Coffee

Veterans and active military members can get a free handcrafted drink of any size at Scooter’s Coffee on Nov. 11. You just need to show a valid military ID at participating locations.

The offer is valid while supplies last and is limited to one per person. It’s not available for order ahead orders in the Scooter’s Coffee app.

Sheetz

On Nov. 11, veterans and active duty military members can stop by any Sheetz location for a free half turkey sub (including extras and add-ons) and a regular fountain drink.

At Sheetz locations with a car wash, they can also get a free car wash (valued at $9). For both offers, you'll need to show an ID or proof of service.

Sizzler

The majority of Sizzler restaurants will give active duty military members and veterans a free lunch (either a Half Dozen Crispy Shrimp, Malibu Chicken or 6 oz. Tri-Tip Steak) until 4 p.m. on Nov. 11. All locations except restaurants in Idaho, Puerto Rico and Utah will participate in the offer.

Smokey Bones

Active duty and retired military personnel can stop by Smokey Bones on Veterans Day to get a free Create Your Own Combo meal while dining in-restaurant. All locations will participate in the offer and you just need to show a valid military ID.

Smoothie King Smoothie King will give active duty and military veterans a free 20-ounce smoothie on Nov. 11 when they show a valid military ID at participating locations. They can choose from the following flavors: Cherry X-Treme (red), Slim-N-Trim Vanilla (white) and Blueberry Heaven (blue).

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic customers can get a Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap for just $0.99 on Veterans Day.

Starbucks

Veterans, military service members and military spouses can stop by participating Starbucks stores to get a free tall hot or iced brewed coffee on Nov. 11. Starbucks will also donate $100,000 apiece to the following organizations: Team Red, White & Blue and Travis Manion Foundation.

Taffer’s Tavern

Veterans and active duty military members will get 50% off their Plate or Handheld meal at Taffer’s Tavern between Nov. 6 and 12 when they show a valid ID. The restaurant is offering the same deal to the following groups throughout the month:

Nov. 13—19: Police, fire and EMT

Nov. 20—26: Teachers and education professionals

Nov. 27—Dec. 3: Doctors, nurses and medical professionals

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

Veterans can get a free chicken gyro at Taziki’s on Veterans Day.

The Greene Turtle

Active and retired military personnel can enjoy a free entrée (up to $15 in value) on Nov. 11 when they show a valid ID and dine at The Greene Turtle. The offer can't be combined with other discounts.

Tim Hortons

Veterans and active military members can get a free small hot coffee at U.S. Tim Hortons locations on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Tocaya Modern Mexican

When you show a military ID at Tocaya Modern Mexican on Nov. 11, you’ll get 50% off any purchase in-store.

Twin Peaks

On Nov. 11, veterans can get a free lunch at Twin Peaks. Customers who make an in-restaurant donation to the charitable organization Tunnel to Towers will also receive a $5 off card.

Village Inn

Village Inn will offer veterans and active duty military a free 2-2-2 Breakfast on Nov. 11 when they show a valid ID.

Wendy’s

Veterans and active duty military can score a free breakfast combo at Wendy’s on Veterans Day during breakfast hours (around 10:30 a.m. local time) when they show a valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card.

White Castle

Veterans and active-duty service members are entitled to a free combo meal or a breakfast combo meal at White Castle on Veterans Day. Make sure to bring your military ID!

Wings & Rings

Veterans and active military can cash in on a free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time on Veterans Day at participating Wings & Rings locations.

Yogurtland

Between Nov. 10 and 12, Yogurtland customers can get $5 off online or app orders of $30 or more (before taxes and fees) with the code FALL5. The deal isn’t valid with other offers and can’t be used on third-party delivery orders or to purchase gift cards or merchandise.

Zaxby’s

On Nov. 11, Zaxby’s rewards members can get a free Signature Sandwich or Spicy Signature Sandwich (sandwich only) when ordering in the chain’s app or in-store. The one-time offer is valid at participating locations and can't be combined with other deals.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com