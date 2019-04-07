This $65 case adds a backlit keyboard to your iPad

Would you believe us if we told you that the iOS-powered MacBook of your dreams was only $65 away? Meet the Yekbee Backlit iPad Keyboard Case, an excellent and versatile case that’s compatible with every regular sized iPad released in the past few years. It’s a protective case that adds a full size QWERTY keyboard to your iPad. What’s more, it has an awesome design that lets your iPad rotate 360 degrees so you can fold it against the top of the keyboard like a convertible Windows 10 laptop. If you have an iPad that you’d like to use for more than just light web browsing and watching Netflix, you’ve got to check it out.

✅ #1 BEST SELLING KEYBOARD CASE ON AMAZON.COM: A stylish finish with grip-enhancing tech & smart business-grade protection make our high-quality hard clamshell case uniquely ideal for home work & travel. The quiet keyboard’s spacious layout & 7 backlight colors provide the freedom to read browse & work anywhere at any time. The case is compatible with the latest 2018 iPad 6 (A1893-A1954) 2017 iPad 5 (A1822-A1823) iPad Pro 9.7 (A1675-A1674-A1673) iPad Air 2 (A1566-A1567) & Air (A1474-A1475).

✅ 360 REASONS TO SMILE: Rotate the screen 360 degrees to effortlessly display your work presentation, watch your favorite show or read a new book while you enjoy your iPad a little more, even when you’re out and about! Whether you’re a blogger, writer, designer, professional or student, the Yekbee iPad keyboard case offers you a smart, stylish and practical solution to your everyday needs. The simple and elegant style makes it great for any accessory combo as well (stylus holder & more!).

✅ SMART PROTECTION: Auto/sleep wake protects and conserves battery life while the durable polycarbonate shell with impact-resistant corners and reinforced aluminum hinge protects the rest. All 9.7 inches of your retina display are further protected by durable, 10,000,000 stroke-certified keys. The keyboard arrives in a premium hardshell, gift-ready box and includes an external USB charging cable and, our highly-praised product manual (with full-color photos!) that makes setup a breeze.

✅ ULTRASLIM DESIGN: Combining our industry-leading keyboard design and adding more spacious chiclet keys means a more satisfying and tactile typing experience for you. With productivity maximized touch typists rejoice! The ultra-thin case is lightweight, portable, & guaranteed to get complements.

✅ PLATINUM WARRANTY & SUPPORT: Lifetime technical support and a 12-month manufacturer’s warranty can give you peace of mind about your purchase and assurance that a great team is ready to help every step of the way.

