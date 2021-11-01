65-foot Ferris wheel? 16,000-gallon aquarium? Giant sports store coming to Boise area

John Sowell
·1 min read

Ever imagined a Ferris wheel inside a sporting goods store?

That is what may be coming to Meridian.

Scheels, a North Dakota company that operates 30 All Sports Stores in 13 states, announced Monday that it will build its first store in Idaho at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian.

And it’s going to be big: 240,000 square feet. Besides a 65-foot-tall Ferris Wheel, the store will feature a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with more than 600 fish, a wildlife mountain, and a candy shop, Scheels said.

There will be sports simulators and interactive arcade games. Idaho Scheels, as it will be known, will also have 85 specialty shops, with Idaho’s largest selection of sporting goods, fashion and footwear, the company said in a news release.

The store, which the company expects to open in spring 2024, would be staffed by more than 400 employees.

The Scheels store in Sparks, Nevada, includes a wolf dressed in a shirt for the University of Nevada, Reno. It&#x002019;s a favorite for families to pose for photographs.
The Scheels store in Sparks, Nevada, includes a wolf dressed in a shirt for the University of Nevada, Reno. It’s a favorite for families to pose for photographs.

CEO Steve Scheel said his family company, founded in 1902, has been eyeing the Boise market for more than a decade. Ten Mile Crossing, located off Interstate 84 between Boise and Nampa, was the “best possible location” for the store, he said.

German immigrant Frederick A. Scheel, Steve Scheels’ great-great grandfather, founded the company from $300 he earned from his first harvest of 3 acres of potatoes. The money was used for a down payment on a small hardware store in Sabin, Minnesota.

Additional stores opened in surrounding communities, including Fargo, North Dakota, where the company’s corporate offices are now located. Sports lines were added as the company grew and that is now the focus of Scheels, an employee-owned company.

The nearest Scheels stores are located in Utah, Nevada and Montana. The company employs more than 8,000 workers.

Scheels features lots of whimsical T-shirts.
Scheels features lots of whimsical T-shirts.

‘Something the community can be proud of’: Meridian approves apartments, commercial spaces

This big development is set to bring 100s of apartments to Boise-area growth hot spot

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Driver Fired After Woman Seen Exiting Back of Delivery Van in Florida

    A Florida-based Amazon delivery driver has been fired after a video showing a woman exiting the back of his work vehicle surfaced on TikTok last month.The video was recorded by a Dylan Hook, a guest of the hotel located across the street from where the incident took place, and shows the driver opening the backdoor of the delivery van, before a woman wearing a black dress and no shoes exits the vehicle and proceeds to walk down the street.Hook told Storyful that he witnessed the woman enter the van, and when he saw the door open a few moments later, he decided to take out his phone and film what happened next.TMZ reported an Amazon representative said, “allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers.” Credit: Elizabeth Hook via Storyful

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • Lucid Group Is an Investment, Not a Trade, and Will Seriously Challenge Tesla

    Lucid is probably technologically superior to Tesla, with smaller, more efficient, more powerful battery packs with a greater range.

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • A former Goldman Sachs boss says millennials were right to splurge their stimulus checks on crypto and meme stocks, and to stick it to Wall Street

    Raoul Pal noted that the Occupy Wall Street movement fell on deaf ears, and young investors don't care what the establishment says.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for 30 Years

    For investors, looking 30 years out can be an intimating task. No matter your personal position, buying and holding a stock for decades means it must be a company you can count on to stick around, gain market share, maintain strong fundamentals, and grow its dividend. It's a tall order, so we asked three of our contributors to search far and wide to give you three dividend stocks that fit the bill.

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Rising Today

    Investors appear to be bullish about the earnings report that's due out next week, as well as SoFi's prospects of obtaining a bank charter.

  • How Many Years of Maxing Out a 401(k) Does It Take to Become a Millionaire?

    One million dollars is a popular benchmark for retirement savings. As the lowest whole number to use seven digits, $1 million makes for a straightforward wealth target. Reach it and you earn a fun title -- millionaire -- plus you have a nice nest egg to supplement your Social Security.

  • Zillow Seeks to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion After Flipping Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is looking to sell about 7,000 homes as it seeks to recover from a fumble in its high-tech home-flipping business.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Atlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe company is seeking roughly $2.8 billion for the houses, which

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Best Cryptocurrency Stocks for a Retirement Portfolio: 3 Experts Pick Their Faves

    Long-term investors can feel reasonably safe taking positions in these cryptocurrency-related assets.

  • 3 Top Stocks I Plan to Buy in November

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors discusses what stocks they are planning to buy in November, historically a strong month for the market.

  • Treasury liquidity is worsening as hedge funds Rokos and Alphadyne reportedly incur losses from wrong-way bets on yields

    Rokos and Alphadyne are identified by Bloomberg News as two hedge funds that have incurred losses on yield-curve plays. Volatility in the global rates market has triggered potential losses for a number of large leveraged players, which is leading to deteriorating liquidity in the U.S., Europe, Canada and the U.K., BofA strategists said.

  • The Crypto Market is Alive and Well. 10,000% Returns Remain a Reality for Want to be Billionaires

    Following the impressive runs across the crypto majors over the last 2-years, investors will be looking for the next big move.

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • 2 Toxic Cryptocurrencies to Sell Right Now

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 40% and 1,000%, respectively, over the last 30 days. Founded in August 2020 by an anonymous developer called Ryoshi, Shiba Inu token is carefully designed to exploit popular dog memes on the internet. Shiba Inu's October rally has little fundamental support.

  • Dell completes spinoff of VMware, which again becomes an independent company

    The Dell-VMware combo was never a perfect fit. Here's what you need to know about the now-completed separation.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

    It was business as usual last week for Wall Street. The newest combination treatment, Trikafta, targets the most common CF mutation (F508del), and is therefore applicable to about 90% of all U.S. CF patients.