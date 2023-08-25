95 funny fall puns for anyone who loves a gourd play on words

It's the season of pumpkin spice, and we're not afraid to say that each and every September, we fall just a bit more in love with autumn.

Catch our pun right there? It's our homage to all the a-maizing things that come along with fall, like cozy flannels and spooky movies. In fact, you can't help but agree that autumn is simply the most gourd-ous time of year.

Oops, we did it again. But that's what you've come here for. And in honor of harvest, chilly mornings and changing leaves, we aim to deliver a bushel of the best fall puns for any (and every) occasion.

Whether you're collecting a-corn-y list of dad jokes to tell on the hayride or searching for a one-liner to give them all a chuckle while picking apples at the orchard, these autumn-inspired puns are sure to pump-kin them up.

They're also just right for Instagram posts, photo captions or sending a sweater-weather text to your partner or pals that says "You're my sweater half" or "Sweater late than never."

If you like those, there are plenty more to choose from, which must be a re-leaf, since there are so many fun fall activities coming up — like Halloween, for starters — that you're going to need a stockpile just to keep up.

Whatever it is, one thing's for sure: we're here to help. In fact, you might say we're at your beck and ... fall.

Fall Puns

Cute fall puns

Fall Puns

Go on, bake my day.

Can't help fallin' in love.

These pumpkins are simply gourd-ous.

I'm the commander-in-leaf.

Leaf operating officer.

I'm at your beck and fall.

That's fall folks!

No more Mr. Spice guy.

Here today, acorn tomorrow.

When is corn not corn? When it's a maize.

Why shouldn't you gossip in a corn field? Too many ears around.

The Amazing Cider-Man.

Sweater late than never.

You're my sweater half.

Gourd of the Rings.

Funny fall puns

Fall Puns

Fall Puns

Fall Puns

Fall Puns

It's the most wonderfall time of the year.

It's fall coming back to me now.

(Pumpkin) pie beg to differ!

Mum's the word!

Don't be acorn-y.

Beauty is in the pie of the beholder.

What’s the best car to drive in the fall? An autumn-mobile.

What should you wear to keep warm in autumn? A har-vest.

Fall-elujah!

What is a scarecrow’s favorite fruit? The straw-berry.

Hay there!

Why did the scarecrow take first prize? It was out-standing in its field.

I like you a (pumpkin spice) latte.

How do books stay warm in the fall? They put on a jacket.

What do squirrels watch on TV? Nut-flix.

You a-maize me.

Why do birds fly south in the fall? Because it's too far to walk.

What do you call a dude who loves autumn? A fall guy.

What’s the sweetest season of the year? Aww-tumn.

What did the tree say at the end of autumn? Fall’s well that ends well.

Why did the tree laugh? It heard acorn-y joke.

What’s a tree’s least favorite month of the year? Sep-timber.

What do trees need to use the internet? A log-in.

Why did the scarecrow go to bed? It was time to hit the hay.

Pumpkin puns

Fall Puns

Fall Puns

You're my gourd luck charm.

Let's pumpkin spice things up!

What’s the best way to fix a broken pumpkin? Use a pumpkin patch.

Why did the pumpkin get robbed? It let its gourd down.

I only have pies for you.

Hello gourdgeous.

Which pumpkin band is everyone’s favorite? The Spice Girls.

Who helps little pumpkins cross the road? The crossing gourd.

What sport do pumpkins like to play? Squash.

Why didn’t Cinderella medal at the Olympics? Because her coach was a pumpkin.

How do you know when a pumpkin is sick? It doesn’t feel so gourd.

Who rules the pumpkin patch? The pump-king.

What kind of gourd hates the city? A country pumpkin.

What kind of pumpkin works at a pool? A life-gourd.

Why was the pumpkin surprised? It was caught off gourd.

What kind of dog does a pumpkin have? A gourd dog.

What do jack-o’-lanterns do when they go out? Get lit.

What do pumpkins use for money? Pumpkin bread.

What’s a gourd’s least favorite band? The Smashing Pumpkins.

What do you get when you run over a pumpkin? Squash.

How do pumpkins get their gossip? Through the vine.

Why do jack-o’-lanterns avoid conflict? They don’t have any guts.

What did the jack-o’-lantern say to the pumpkin? I’m on fire for you.

How can you tell if a pumpkin is a pirate? It's got a patch.

Apple puns

Fall Puns

Fall Puns

You're the (caramel) apple of my eye.

Why did the apple cry? Someone hurt its peelings.

Did you hear about the fruit that went to jail? It was a bad apple.

Why are apples so popular? They’ve got a-peal.

And they lived apple-y ever after.

How did the apple get hurt? It fell too far from the tree.

Why kind of computers do apples use? Macs.

What do apples do for exercise? Core-strengthening exercises.

What happens when apples drink too much? They get sauced.

What do you call grouchy apples? Crabs.

How do you get an apple to stop snoring? Make it turn over.

What do apples learn about in math class? Apple pi.

How do you know when an apple is embarrassed? It turns red.

Why did the apple wait to make cider? It was mulling it over.

Where do apples vacation? The Big Apple.

Which part of town do apples avoid? The seedy part.

Leaf puns

Fall Puns

Let's all breathe a sigh of re-leaf.

Don't leaf me hanging.

I'm fallin' for you.

What happens when fall is over? Autumn leaves.

What did the tree get when it went on vacation? Paid leaf.

Did you hear about the shocked tree? It was in disbe-leaf.

What did the tree say when it passed its test? What a re-leaf!

Why did the tree change its color? It wanted to turn over a new leaf.

Fall Puns

Fall Puns

Don’t stop be-leafing.

How do leaves know if they’re related? They trace their family tree.

Did you hear about the leaf that lost its tree? It was stumped.

Where should a leaf go when its bank is closed? To another branch.

Why shouldn’t you invite trees to your party? They never leaf.

Why was the leaf humiliated? It had a fall from grace.

What did the leaf name its baby? Rustle.

What do leaves say at the end of autumn? See you next fall.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com