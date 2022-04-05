I-65 Killer revealed: A timeline of Harry Edward Greenwell's criminal history

Corrections: A previous version of this story misstated several dates.

Indiana State Police identified Harry Edward Greenwell as the person who assaulted and killed three women in the late 1980s and early '90s.

Police said they identified Greenwell as the perpetrator of the rapes and murders of Vicki Heath, Margaret “Peggy” Gill and Jeanne Gilbert, who were clerks at motels along I-65.

The timeline was compiled from several different sources, including a review of Greenwell's criminal history, historical police records, interviews, newspaper archives and public records, Lowell County Public Information Officer Glen Fifield said during a Tuesday morning press conference about the case.

Here is a timeline of significant events in Greenwell's criminal history, according to a handout given to the press:

Dec. 9, 1944

Greenwell was born in Louisville, Kentucky, according to a Legacy.com obituary.

Jan. 17. 1963

Greenwell was arrested in Louisville for armed robbery.

April 12, 1963

Greenwell was convicted and sentenced to two years in the reformatory and five years of probation.

Feb. 23, 1965

Greenwell was arrested in Jefferson County, Kentucky for sodomy.

October 1969

Greenwell is paroled from the Kentucky State Penitentiary.

April 28, 1978

Greenwell's wife died in a fire in Vernon County, Wisconsin.

Aug. 21, 1980

Greenwell remarried in Henry County, Kentucky.

June 17, 1982

Greenwell was arrested in Vernon County, Wisconsin for a burglary that took place in Allamakee County, Iowa. He escaped custody twice, but was eventually recaptured.

Aug. 10, 1982

Greenwell was sentenced to Anamosa State Penitentiary in Iowa.

Dec. 5. 1983

Greenwell was released from the Kentucky State Reformatory.

Feb. 21, 1987

Vicki Heath was sexually assaulted and shot to death at the Super 8 Motel in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

March 3, 1989

Margaret "Peggy" Gill was assaulted and killed at the Days Inn in Merrillville, Indiana.

On the same night, Jeanne Gilbert was assaulted and killed at the Days Inn in Remington, Indiana.

Police said both women were shot and killed with the same .22 caliber shotgun.

March 9, 1989

Greenwell was arrested in La Crosse, Wisconsin for a traffic violation.

March 23, 1989

Greenwell was arrested in La Crosse for a domestic incident. It was found that Greenwell violated a restraining order in March and April.

April 18, 1989

Greenwell is sentenced to a 15-month probation for criminal trespass.

Jan. 2, 1990

A Days Inn clerk in Columbus, Indiana was sexually assaulted. The clerk was able to get away.

Oct. 11, 1998

Greenwell is arrested in Allamakee County, Iowa for felony drug possession.

Nov. 13, 1998

Greenwell is arrested for violating a restraining order in Allamakee County.

Nov. 16, 1998

The case against Greenwell is dismissed.

Jan. 31, 2013

Greenwell died of cancer in New Albin, Iowa, according to his obituary.

