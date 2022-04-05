I-65 killer revealed: Police link Harry Edward Greenwell to serial killings

For decades, the identity of an elusive figure, dubbed the “Days Inn” and “I-65” killer, evaded police as investigators tried to solve the slayings of three women in Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s.

Tuesday, law enforcement officials said they’ve solved the case.

Indiana State Police, alongside several federal and local agencies, said investigators have determined Harry Edward Greenwell, who is now deceased, is the killer responsible for the rapes and murders of Vicki Heath, Margaret “Peggy” Gill and Jeanne Gilbert. The young women worked as clerks in motels along the I-65 corridor.

Police on Tuesday said they’ve linked Greenwell to another of other crimes.

The man’s identification bookends an investigation that’s spanned 35 years. The search for the killer began in 1987 when Heath was found assaulted and shot to death behind a Super 8 motel in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

In 1989, two more women fell victim to the killer.

Gill, a 24-year-old overnight auditor at a Days Inn in Merrillville, was sexually assaulted and killed in the early morning hours of March 3.

Vicki Heath, Jeanne Gilbert, Margaret "Peggy" Gill.

An eerily similar attack occurred at another Days Inn dozens of miles away on the same night. Gilbert, a part-time auditor for the Remington motel, was also attacked and assaulted. A motorist saw her body on the side of the road in White County. Police said both women were shot with the same .22 caliber handgun.

Kentucky State Police in 2010 said DNA found at Heath’s killing linked to the deaths of Gill and Gilbert. The DNA also linked the same attacker behind a 1990 sexual assault of a clerk at a Days Inn in Columbus, Indiana. In that case, the clerk got away.

