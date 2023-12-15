65% of men agree that if a woman identifies herself as this on a date, it’s a red flag

Bad smells, loud talking and getting too close, too quickly are all major red flags when dating someone new, Americans told Fox News.

"I think just being really friendly and touchy with other girls is a red flag," Cassie, from Arizona, told Fox News.

Joseph said it's a red flag if a potential girlfriend starts invading his personal space.

"When she's getting a little too comfortable and kind of breaching the privacy zone," he told Fox News. "And, you know, the individual barrier zone."

New Yorkers told Fox News their biggest red flags in a relationship.

Jacqueline's answer was simple.

"They smell bad," she told Fox News.

Lindsey said talking about past relationships is a red flag.

"If they start to talk about their ex or mention another girl’s name or other partners’ names, that would definitely be a red flag," she said.

Brenley, from Arizona, agreed.

"Talking about other dates they've been on — that's happened," she said. "Pretty bad."

Gary warned against meeting a partner over the internet.

The most common red flag for men — with nearly two-thirds agreeing — is if a partner identifies as a communist.

"Don't always believe what you read online, because when you meet them they're a different person," he said.

The most common red flag for men — with nearly two-thirds agreeing — is if a partner identifies as a communist, according to a Change Research survey published in September. For women, with more than three-quarters agreeing, identifying as a "MAGA Republican" was the top red flag.

"I'm from Israel, and our country is in a big turning point for the future, and some people don't really want us to exist," Joen, from Israel, told Fox News. "For me, the minimum is to at least understand. So, their political stance does really matter to me."

Matthew, from South Carolina, wasn't sure what red flags would be for him.

"I've been married 26 years, so I'm out of practice on this," he told Fox News.





