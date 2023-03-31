89 million people at risk from 'explosive thunderstorms,' possible tornadoes; gusts up to 70 mph in some areas: Friday weather

An outbreak of violent thunderstorms is forecast to impact more than a dozen states on Friday, with several tornadoes a near certainty.

About 89 million people in at least 15 states – from Texas to Alabama in the South all the way up north to Wisconsin and Michigan – are at risk from the "explosive" storms.

"This storm has far-reaching effects and a number of different weather elements that will wreak havoc, and that's going to be the big story," said Bob Larson, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.

Meanwhile, heavy snow and strong winds could produce blizzard conditions from the Dakotas to northern Michigan.

Here's what you need to know about Friday's weather:

Friday's severe weather forecast: Mississippi braces for more

The storm that will slam into the Midwest and South will impact Mississippi, where tornadoes left 22 dead and dozens injured after tornadoes tore through several towns last week.

Larson said to expect a "more potent" storm this time around. "That doesn't mean that it'll be worse in terms of tornado outbreaks, but I do think there'll be a larger area affected than what we had last week," Larson said.

Kenterica Sardin, 23, looks on from her damaged home after a series of powerful storms and at least one tornado on March 25, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. At least 26 people have reportedly been killed with dozens more injured following devastating storms across western Mississippi.

"Both north and south, really any direction, over several hundred miles removed from the storm center is going to be a large area of high winds that can cause problems," he added.

Locations including Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas; Oklahoma City; St. Louis; and Chicago are likely to experience 50- to 60-mph wind gusts throughout Friday, according to Larson.

By Friday night, the storm will move eastward into Tennessee, including Memphis and Nashville. On Saturday, it'll move east from Ohio through all of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and part of New York state.

Some of those areas will be slammed with 60- to 70-mph wind gusts, Larson said.

Map shows where severe storms are most likely Friday

7:27am CDT #SPC Day1 Outlook Moderate Risk: Eastern parts of Iowa/Missouri/Arkansas Illinois western parts of Kentucky/Tennessee, and northern Mississippi https://t.co/TgJgC6cQZw pic.twitter.com/SSQRvpfgW8 — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 31, 2023

Biden visiting tornado-ravaged Mississippi town

President Joe Biden on Friday is visiting areas severely damaged by tornadoes last week. Rolling Fork and nearby Silver City, Mississippi, lost around 300 homes and businesses, with hundreds of other buildings badly damaged.

The president and first lady Jill Biden will survey tornado damage, meet with affected homeowners and first responders and receive an operational briefing from federal and state officials.

They're expected to be joined by Gov. Tate Reeves, Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Rep. Bennie Thompson.

Biden is expected to announce that the federal government will cover the total cost of the state’s emergency measures for the next 30 days, including overtime for first responders and debris cleanup.

Is a tornado watch or warning worse?: What to know about preparing for these violent storms

Tornado preparedness tips

The National Weather Service says it's always important to have an emergency plan in place in the event of severe weather, including designating a "safe place" in your home, preferably away from windows and in an interior room. Keeping supplies handy like flashlights, batteries, food, water, clothes and shoes is also recommended.

The weather service also recommends having multiple ways to get updates, including push alerts, local TV reports, weather apps and a NOAA weather radio.

"I think the No. 1 message that people need to have is that they need to be prepared," said Pam Knox, director of the University of Georgia Weather Network. "Don't rely on outdoor sirens as a warning. Instead, have a weather radio or smartphone at the ready.

"And know where you're going to go if you hear a tornado warning," she said.

It's been a bad start to the USA's tornado season

The U.S. has already seen more than 300 tornadoes and 31 deaths in 2023.

With 311 tornadoes so far, according to Storm Prediction Center data, it's the third-most-active start to a year on record in the U.S.

“We should be at about 200 tornadoes for today's date,” Victor Gensini, associate professor at Northern Illinois University, told USA TODAY on Thursday. “So we're running about 100 tornadoes above average, and we have been the entire year."

US weather watches and warnings

Blizzard warning issued in Plains, upper Great Lakes

The same storm system is expected to produce a band of heavy snow, with blizzard conditions possible from the central Plains to the upper Great Lakes region from Friday to Saturday, Larson said.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning for a large swath of South Dakota and neighboring states. An ice storm warning will be in effect in the area through Friday afternoon.

Some spots in South Dakota could pick up as much as 20 inches of snow from the storm, the weather service said.

About 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected in most other places, with winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice," the weather service said. "Travel could be nearly impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

The weather service urged drivers who must travel to bring flashlights, food and water in case they get stuck.

More winter weather in Northwest

Meanwhile in parts of Oregon and Washington, a winter storm warning goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and will last through late Sunday.

Snow accumulations could reach up to 48 inches at higher elevations in the Cascades, and winds are expected to reach 40 mph.

Winter storm map

National weather radar

