For 65 minutes England were perfect – which is why this will hurt forever

What a different column this is now to the one I had in mind at half-time. How do you process that if you are an England player?

There are games in your life that can get away from you, that you wish you could have played again. You replay those moments, and you will continue to replay those moments for a good time to come, unless you are a hugely strong character psychologically who can put it behind you and move onto the next job. You only have to listen to some of the 1991 England boys talk about what could have been, the 2007 boys with Mark Cueto.

But I don’t necessarily want it to all be about regret. This was everything you could have wanted from an England rugby player for 65 minutes.

We were beaten by five drop goals in the 1999 quarter-final and that was a very different feeling, one of the most embarrassing days I had in an England shirt. It felt as though we had not fired a shot. This England team, they had complete control of the game. I could not see them losing, especially with the field position they had at times in the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

What you forget is the ability of a scrum to give you a penalty, which gives you a line-out, and South Africa’s lineout went from completely dysfunctional in the first half to now having RG Snyman on the park. Even if you have him covered you cannot stop him, because he seems eleven feet tall. The big substitution today was actually taking Eben Etzebeth off on 46 minutes, and bringing on Snyman. That is the substitution of the decade.

England were as good as they have been for two to three years. Everything you would have hoped for as an England fan took place. Manie Libbok had a bit of a Matthieu Jalibert moment in the first half. The conditions suited them. The defensive lineout from England disrupted Bongi Mbonambi, although you saw Jamie George’s throw go straight up in the air in the second half which showed how wet it was. At 15-6 with 65 minutes on the clock in the pouring rain, that game was won for England. Absolutely won.

The aerial game from England was perfect too. Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse are unbelievable rugby players, but in the pouring rain like that, do you pick them? Maybe. Freddie Steward must have been doing a rain dance beforehand because it was perfect for him, with Elliot Daly controlling the skies, Jonny May as well. The selection was spot on.

You have to remember where England were before this semi-final. They have played the game beautifully and lost. There will be one or two errors they will look at in the last 15 minutes, without names being mentioned, where in those tiny little flashes the game gets away from you.

One thing needs to be said about South Africa. They were 25-19 down against France in Paris in the quarter-final with 10 minutes left last week with France in control, when South Africa called a scrum in their own 22 from a mark. Now in the semi-final they were 15-6 down, facing a scrum after Arendse’s knock-on. This was a moment for the purists - do not take away my props’ ability to change the game. Ox Nche and Vincent Koch came off the bench and just squeezed it and squeezed it and squeezed it. To do that two weeks in a row facing those deficits, that takes real bollocks. ‘Stick to our processes, and we will give ourselves a chance’.

They were still box-kicking late on when they were behind, still sticking to plays off Damian de Allende knowing that conditions dictated that they could not chase the game. You saw how difficult it was for England once they went behind in the death throes of the game to chase it, because they were just getting further and further backwards. It was one of the greatest games of high-stakes poker you will ever see from South Africa.

When do you start looking at the positives if you’re England? Personally, right away. For fans, they will go ‘Borthers well done, we cannot wait for the Six Nations’. For the players? Take the Saracens contingent. They have lost two in the Premiership and Mark McCall needs them back on duty. Some of them might even be playing next week, others will return in two to three weeks, and that will be the best medicine they can take. Being back with their clubs and doing what they love, which is playing.

I just felt England were awesome. Ben Earl was amazing. For Courtney Lawes, that was his last Rugby World Cup, unless he turns into Benjamin Button. It was Maro Itoje’s best game in years. George Martin was phenomenal.

I’m trying to think of recent England performances to compare it to, and there have been a lot of shambolic ones. They won in Australia last year, there have been flashes in the autumn. But it feels like the best performance for two to three years, especially given the weather conditions and the pressure of it being a semi-final.

You can think of the players who will not get back to the moment, maybe Lawes, maybe Farrell. But, pressure is a privilege. An absolute privilege. And those England players have been part of an unbelievable Test match. It will hurt. But, you would rather be in those moments and lose, than to not be there at all.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.