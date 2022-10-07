About 65 mobilized Russians ‘disappear’ a day after arriving on the front in Ukraine, intercept shows

The occupier told his wife about the disappearance of those mobilized at the front

In the intercept, which the ministry posted on the Telegram messenger on Oct. 7, one of the invaders can be heard complaining to his wife about the “unbearable situation” in Ukraine and being under constant fire.

“We have 65 people disappeared from those mobilized,” the invader added.

“They just arrived and disappeared the next day.”

Ukraine has launched phone hotlines and websites through which newly mobilized and regular Russian soldiers can obtain instructions on how to surrender safely to Ukrainian forces.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin early on Sept. 21 declared a partial mobilization in Russia and his readiness to use nuclear weapons in the event of a “threat to the territorial integrity” of Russia.

Later Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that 300,000 reservists would be called up during the partial mobilization.

However, according to Russian opposition media, classified mobilization plans envisage sending one million Russians or more to war against Ukraine.

