65-month prison term for Belleview man who pleads guilty to sex case involving juvenile

Jesse Lee Pettrey decided not to take a chance at trial and instead negotiated a plea deal with prosecutors to resolve his pending sex crime charge. Appearing by Zoom from the Marion County Jail on Thursday afternoon, Pettrey pleaded guilty to lewd or lascivious battery on a child 12 to 16 and was sentenced to a 65-month prison term.

Pettrey has 518 days of credit for time already served at the jail while he awaited resolution of this case. He also must register as a sexual offender and must not have any contact with the victim.

Circuit Judge Peter Brigham, who presided over the hearing, said Pettrey could have faced up to 15 years behind bars if convicted at trial.

Assistant State Attorney Adam Smith told the court that the victim's mother wanted to read a prepared statement aloud. In the interest of privacy, the Star-Banner is not releasing the name of the victim, who was in court with several other people, or the name of her mother.

The woman said her daughter struggles every day because of what Pettrey did to her. The girl has problems with physical touch from family or friends, suffers panic attacks, doesn't sleep well and at times has to battle just to get out of bed.

According to the letter, the victim said that when Pettrey is sentenced, she will feel less afraid. She added that he has taken a part of her away.

The victim was head down, crying, while the letter was being read aloud. The victim's mother said her daughter just wants to go on with her life and hopes one day she can heal.

Asked if he had anything to say, Pettrey said no.

Awaiting another charge

The 25-year-old man was sentenced. At the conclusion of the hearing, the victim and those who accompanied her in court slowly made their way outside.

Pettrey, of Belleview, was taken into custody by Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives in late September 2020 when the then-15-year-old girl said he had sexually assaulted her at a Summerfield residence.

Pettrey declined to speak with detectives.

This is not the only case Pettrey faces. In June 2020, Ocala police arrested him after he shot a man on the downtown square.

Pettrey told officers he was punched in the back of the head multiple times by the victim and that his shirt was ripped. He said he loaded his gun and shot the victim in the chest.

Prosecutors have charged him with aggravated battery/great bodily harm with weapon or firearm, according to court records. That case remains pending.

