I-65 nightly lane closures to start Sunday

Jan. 26—The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that nighttime single-lane closures for a $23.7 million rehabilitation project on the Interstate 65 Tennessee River Bridges will begin Sunday, Jan. 28, weather permitting.

With exceptions for certain work items, ALDOT is restricting lane closures to nights to minimize impacts to traffic during the project. The majority of the project will not involve travel lane closures, though lane closures will be necessary for initial work items.

Contractor Cekra anticipates closing a single lane between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night, Sunday through Thursday/Friday during the final week of January, and each week of February to install rigging. Currently, the contractor plans to alternate lane closures between the southbound and northbound bridges from week to week. A southbound lane closure is planned for next week.

The project is anticipated to take about 2 1/2 years and includes cleaning, painting and repairing concrete and structural steel on the 50-year-old bridges.

Work requiring daytime lane closures may begin in March. Daytime lane closures will be limited to certain work items, including concrete deck repairs and asphalt widening on the approaches to the bridges. Message boards will advise motorists in advance of lane closures and possible detours.

Motorists can check traffic conditions via algotraffic.com or the ALGO Traffic App before traveling. Follow ALDOT North Region on X @ALDOT_NRegion for project updates.