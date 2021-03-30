A 65-year-old Asian woman was verbally and physically assaulted and a nearby security guard closed a building door instead of helping her, police say

Sarah Al-Arshani
·2 min read
NYC hate crime suspect
The suspect in the attack on a 65-year-old Asian woman in New York City. NYPD

  • A 65-year-old Asian woman was physically and verbally assaulted in New York City, police said.

  • The suspect punched and kicked her to the ground and continued to kick her when she was down.

  • A nearby security guard can be seen in video closing a building door instead of helping the woman.

A 65-year-old Asian woman was verbally and physically assaulted while on her way to church this morning in the Hells Kitchen neighborhood in New York City, police said.

The suspect approached the woman and punched and kicked her until she fell to the ground. He then continued to kick her several times while she was on the ground.

"F--- you. You don't belong here," he allegedly said, The New York Daily News reported.

The woman sustained a serious physical injury and was taken NYU-Langone Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Security footage from a nearby building released by the NYPD shows a security guard closing the door of the building instead of helping the woman.

People who work nearby told the Daily News the suspect is homeless and wanders around the neighborhood.

Police released images of the suspect and are asking for help in identifying him.

The incident comes as the NYPD is investigating another potential hate crime in which a suspect is wanted for violently attacking an Asian-American man on a Brooklyn subway car.

A video of the violent encounter circulated on social media. It shows punches being exchanged between two men before the suspect chokes the Asian-American man. In the video, people are seen watching, but no one intervenes.

The incidents come as Asian-American hate crimes are on the rise in the US. Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center that has been tracking cases from March to December of last year, said they received "over 2,808 firsthand accounts of anti-Asian hate" crimes since the coronavirus pandemic started.

