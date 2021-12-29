65-year-old churchgoer dies after being shot in the chest, Alabama cops say

A 65-year-old died after she was shot in the chest at an Alabama church, officials told news outlets.

Police said churchgoers thought the woman was having a heart problem when they called Mobile-area first responders on Tuesday, Dec. 28, WPMI reported.

But at the scene, officers reported finding a bullet hole in one of the church doors. EMS also discovered the woman — identified as Grace Carter — had been shot, according to WALA.

Officials weren’t able to resuscitate Carter, and police told news outlets her death is being investigated as a homicide. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and Prichard Police Department are the agencies investigating.

Police said officers responded to the shooting at about 7:15 p.m. It happened at Everlasting Life Holiness Church on Meaher Avenue in Prichard, which is near Mobile, WKRG reported.

“This is such a senseless and reckless incident, and I pray that whoever was in this area and caused the death of this lady ... by their recklessness, be strongly convicted and do the right thing by turning themselves in and taking accountability for their actions,” said T.J. Pettway, executive administrator with the city of Prichard, according to WALA.

Carter’s death marked the city’s third homicide since Dec. 24, WPMI reported. Prichard police ask anyone with information about the case to call them at 251-452-2211.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Prichard Police Department didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Dec. 29.

69-year-old stabbed to death in a church, MD cops say. ‘Supposed to be a safe space’

Sleeping 11-year-old shot in face by bullets fired from outside house, Texas cops say