65-year-old fatally shoots woman while they were deer hunting, Georgia officials say

A man was arrested and charged in the death of a woman who was fatally shot on a deer hunting trip, Georgia officials say.

State officials arrested Donald Wayne Kuni, 65, on Oct. 18, according to an Oct. 24 Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release. Kuni is charged him with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of 41-year-old Sherrie Hutto.

Hutto and Kuni, both from Eastman, were deer hunting in the woods on Brown Street in Chauncey, about 70 miles southeast of Macon, early Thursday, Oct. 13, when Hutto was shot by Kuni, the GBI’s investigation revealed.

After she was shot, Hutto was airlifted to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. She died Oct. 17, according to officials.

Kuni is being held at the Dodge County Law Enforcement Center. The GBI says its investigation is ongoing.

12-year-old dies after uncle accidentally shoots him while hunting, Minnesota cops say

Hunter accused of shooting man said he mistook him for a bear, Vermont officials say

Boy shot on turkey hunting trip when gun fires as grandpa loads car, NC cops say