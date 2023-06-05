65-year-old hit and killed by bus he just exited, Georgia police say

A 65-year-old was hit and killed moments after stepping off a county bus, police in Georgia say.

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, near Chastain Meadows Parkway in Kennesaw, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

A CobbLinc transit bus had just dropped Steve Haskins off near a Burger King when he fell next to it, police and news outlets reported. He landed halfway on the sidewalk and halfway in a concrete gutter, authorities said.

The driver unknowingly rolled over Haskins’ leg, crushing it as the bus drove off and continued its route, according to police.

McClatchy News reached out to CobbLinc for a comment and is awaiting a response.

A passerby called 911 after spotting the critically injured man on the sidewalk, police said.

Paramedics arrived soon after, but Haskins died.

The crash is under investigation, though police said charges against the driver are not expected.

Kennesaw is about 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

