Death of a 65-year-old Jewish man at pro-Palestinian rally in L.A. ruled a homicide

Aerial view of Los Angeles, Calif., near LAX at night. A 65-year-old Jewish man died from his injuries at a hospital Monday morning following an alleged attack at a pro-Palestinian rally in Los Angeles on Sunday, per reports. | Adobe Stock

Paul Kessler, a 65-year-old Jewish man, died from his injuries at a hospital Monday morning following an alleged attack at a pro-Palestinian rally in Los Angeles on Sunday, according to Fox 11. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that medical examiners deemed Kessler’s death a homicide.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said the “suspect was identified, willingly remained at the scene and was interviewed by deputies.”

Fryhoff added, “The suspect was cooperative and indicated that he was involved in an altercation with Mr. Kessler. The suspect further stated that he was one of the reporting parties who called 911 requesting medical attention for Mr. Kessler.”

As of Tuesday, no arrest has been made, Fryhoff said.

According to NBC News, “Authorities investigating the homicide declined to identify the suspect or classify the incident as a hate crime, saying they are still trying to piece together what led to the dispute.”

At around 3 p.m. Sunday, at the intersection of Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Westlake Road, officers received information that a “fight (was) in progress” with an elderly man “down,” per KTLA 5.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles said Kessler was carrying an Israeli flag when he was “struck in the head by a megaphone wielded by a pro-Palestinian protester.” Authorities found Kessler on the ground, bleeding from his head, when they came to the scene.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles told Fox 11 in a statement that they are “devastated” and that their “hearts are with the family of the victim.”

“Violence against our people has no place in civilized society. We demand safety. We will not tolerate violence against our community. We will do everything in our power to prevent it,” the statement read.

This story has been updated.

