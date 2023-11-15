65-year-old Lafayette man charged with murder

Police wait outside of an apartment house in the 500 block of New York Street where Glenn Knarr was killed just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Police and the coroner's office were waiting for a search warrant to enter the apartment and process the scene.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sixty-five-year-old Rick Kite's days of freedom are over if he's convicted of the Nov. 11 killing of Glenn Knarr inside an apartment in the 500 block of New York Street.

Kite faces a sentencing range between 45 and 60 years in prison if he's convicted of the charge of murder, which prosecutors filed Wednesday. If he is convicted and receives the minimum of 45 years, Kite will have to serve 75 percent of the sentence, meaning almost 34 years, making him almost 100-years-old by the time he's served the minimum sentence.

On Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors charged Kite with murder, accusing him of stabbing Glenn Knarr in the chest with a knife and killing him just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

Kite sent Knarr's wife, Jessica Knarr, text messages Saturday morning, and Glenn Knarr saw the messages on her phone, according to prosecutors. He began arguing with Kite via the text messages, and Kite wrote he would kill Knarr, according to the probable cause affidavit filed Monday.

Jessica Knarr told police she heard her husband talking with someone in the front room of the apartment in the 500 block of New York Street, and she saw Kite in that room with a knife, according to prosecutors, who stated that Jessica Knarr witnessed the fatal stabbing.

Kite told police that during his conversation with Knarr at the New York Street apartment, Knarr made him angry so he stabbed Knarr, according to prosecutors.

Ironically, there was a court order protecting Kite from Knarr stemming from Knarr's attack on Kite in May.

After stabbing Knarr, Kite left the apartment, and police found him a few blocks away shortly after the stabbing, according to prosecutors and police.

Kite appeared Wednesday afternoon for an initial hearing, and a public defender was appointed to represent him.

His trial is scheduled to begin March 18 with jury selection.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 65-year-old Lafayette man charged with murder