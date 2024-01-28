65-year-old man fatally hit by truck in Gastonia wreck: Police

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has died after a Sunday morning wreck on South New Hope Road, according to the Gastonia Police Department (GPD).

Around 11:45 a.m. on January 28, authorities say a man in his mid-40s driving a Ford F-250 hit and killed a 65-year-old man who was a pedestrian in the 3600 block of South New Hope Road.

Gastonia Police Department

The road was closed for about two and a half hours, officials say. South New Hope Road has since reopened and the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is asked to call GPD Officer Koeppel at 704-866-6702.

