65-year-old man killed while helping to move a fallen couch to clear the roadway, Friday

A 65-year-old man was killed Friday evening while he was helping remove a couch from the roadway, according to Delaware State Police.

The Bear area man was traveling northbound on Bear Christiana road towards Newtown road around 7:29 p.m. when a couch fell on the road from the back of a truck driving ahead, police said.

The man and another driver stopped in the left turn lane, south of Newtown road, to move the couch, according to police.

At the same time, a Dodge Dakota was traveling southbound towards the intersection of Newtown road, police said. The 42-year-old Middletown driver saw the pedestrian at the "last second," according to police, and veered into the right to avoid the collision but the left front of the Dodge struck the man.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said that the location of the collision is "dark and only slightly illuminated by nearby lighting."

The driver of the Dodge and the second man who was helping move the couch were uninjured, according to police.

The crash closed the roadway for approximately 3 hours, police said.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl/3 John Breen by calling 302-365-8486 or emailing john.breen@delaware.gov.

