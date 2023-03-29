65-year-old man sentenced for sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

Mar. 29—DICKINSON — After pleading guilty to two misdemeanor counts of Sexual Assault involving a 15-year-old juvenile female in 2015, Daniel Dimick, a 65-year-old man from Rapid City, South Dakota, was handed a sentence of two years of unsupervised probation, a suspended sentence of 360 days in jail and will not be required to register as a sex offender.

Southwest District Judge William Herauf sentenced Dimick on March 22 and ordered that he have no contact with the victim or her immediate family.

As previously

reported,

Dimick was originally charged with two class AA felony counts of Gross Sexual Imposition and one class C felony count of Terrorizing after he was alleged to have engaged in sexual intercourse with the juvenile female in 2015. Dimick, 58 at the time, allegedly threatened bodily harm to the victim if she told anyone what occurred.

He was formally charged on Apr. 29, 2022, and arrested exactly eight months later.

Stark County State's Attorney Amanda Engelstad prosecuted the case and said the terrorizing charge was dismissed due to a statute of limitations issue, noting that the limited evidence and testimony available to her, coupled with the years that had passed between the crimes occurring and the case being brought to law enforcement, made it a relatively difficult one to prosecute.

"Any kind of delay, that can always hinder a prosecution," Engelstad said. "After assessing all of the evidence... and speaking with the victim's mother, this was the best possible resolution to the case."

She also explained that crimes of a sexual nature present unique difficulties for the state and must be handled in a delicate manner.

"These types of cases are always just really difficult for everyone involved. We just try to do the best we can with what we have, while being extremely respectful and mindful of the victims, especially in cases like this," she said. "We always try to hold the victim's wishes and best interests at forefront of how we always deal with resolving the cases."