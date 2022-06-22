65-year-old not seen in 5 years reported missing. SC cops seek clues on disappearance

A woman not seen in about five years was just reported missing in South Carolina, officials said.

Beth R. Roberts was last known to be in Belton, roughly 25 miles southwest of Greenville, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Roberts, 65, hadn’t been in contact with her family in the five years before she was reported missing on Tuesday, June 21, deputies wrote in a Facebook post.

Now, cops are seeking clues in her disappearance.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-260-4440 and mention case number 2022-08477.

