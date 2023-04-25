65-year-old nursing home resident dies after alleged assault

Apr. 25—ASHTABULA — A 65-year-old nursing home resident died late Saturday after he appeared to have been assaulted, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said Monday.

The resident, who was temporarily staying at Carington Park Nursing Home on West Avenue, suffered bruises to his head and body, Stell said.

"The family came and picked him up and took him to the hospital," he said. "He died in the emergency room at University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center."

The victim's name is not being released at this time due to the police investigation, said Ashtabula County Coroner's Chief Investigator Amber Stewart.

The body was sent to the Cuyahoga Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, she said.

"We suspect another resident was involved [in the assault], but it's still under investigation," Stell said.

No other information is being released at this time, he said.

The Star Beacon's calls to administrators at Carington Park were not returned Monday.

Carington Park Nursing Home is a skilled-nursing facility that also provides mental health and rehabilitation services. The facility has served the community since 1970, according to its website.