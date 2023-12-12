65-year-old Palmyra man killed in head-on crash on Gravel Hill Road, police say

North Londonderry Township Police are investigating a fatal crash Monday morning that took the life of a 65-year-old Palmyra man.

At 8:27 a.m., police responded to a crash on Gravel Hill Road at Bindnagles Road and found a driver involved in the crash deceased. Police identified the deceased driver as Anthony Loewy.

Police have also identified Jim Ondesko, 28, of Dauphin, as the operator of the vehicle that struck Loewy. Police did not say if charges will be filed as of Tuesday morning.

"Loewy was driving north on Gravel Hill Road when a southbound vehicle, driven by Odensko, crossed into Loewy's lane and struck his vehicle head-on," officials said in a press release.

The Lebanon County Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting the North Londonderry Township Police Department with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call them at 717-838-5276.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

Cesar Wilkins Romero-Colon: DA: Officer justified in shooting at armed robbery suspect who led Lebanon police on chase

Citizen shooting: DA: Citizen's fatal shooting of 33-year-old Lebanon man in May was 'justified'

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Police: 65-year-old Palmyra man killed in crash on Gravel Hill Road