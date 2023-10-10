65-Year-Old Pilot Charged for Allegedly Stalking Woman

A 65-year-old pilot is being accused of stalking. New York restaurant owner Cassandra Wilusz says she's been tormented by the pilot for four years. The pilot, Michael Arnold, claims he was just taking photos from high above to post on social media. However, Wilusz says that's nonsense and she's the target. When he was arrested, police say they found photos of Wilusz on his cellphone. Arnold was charged with aggravated stalking. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

