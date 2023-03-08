65-year-old robs a bank of $1 and asks to go to prison, Utah cops say. ‘Thank you’

A 65-year-old man politely robbed a Salt Lake City bank of $1, Utah police reported.

“Please pardon me for doing this but this is a robbery. Please give me $1. Thank you,” read the man’s note to a teller, according to KSL

After receiving the cash at 10:33 a.m. on Monday, March 6, the man refused to leave until officers arrived to arrest him, a Salt Lake City police news release said.

He told officers he robbed the bank “because he wanted to get arrested and go to federal prison,” KTVX reported.

The man also told police that if he was released he’d rob another bank and ask for more money to ensure he went to prison, according to the station.

He was arrested on a charge of robbery, police said in the news release.

