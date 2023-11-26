65-year-old shot, pronounced dead, investigation ongoing

ST. LOUIS — A 65-year-old man is dead after being shot in the head. The incident occurred November 25 in the afternoon on Claxton Ave. in the Mark Twain neighborhood off Lillian Ave. Homicide detectives are currently investigating, and neither the victim nor the suspect have been named.

If you possess any information and wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 314.725.8477.

