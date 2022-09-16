I-65 police shooting in Nashville: A timeline of Landon Eastep's death

On Jan. 27, what started with a state trooper checking on Landon Eastep, 37, who was sitting on a guardrail along Interstate 65, escalated into a multi-agency response and nine officers fatally shooting Eastep.

Eastep was holding a box cutter during the tense 30-minute standoff and pulled a metal, cylindrical object out of his pocket before nine officers from three agencies fatally shot him, officials said. The object was not a weapon.

Here is a detailed timeline of what happened leading up to the fatal shooting, and what has happened since.

Landon Eastep, left, poses for a picture with his wife, Chelesy Eastep, in this undated family photo.

Wellness check escalates into standoff, fatal shooting

Jan. 27

Around 2 p.m., a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper stopped to check on Eastep, who was sitting on a guardrail along Interstate 65 in Nashville. He was near the Harding Place exit, around 10 miles south of downtown Nashville.

Off-duty Mt. Juliet Police Department Cpl. Fabjan Llukaj was driving by when he spotted Eastep and the trooper and stopped to help.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Eastep reportedly "pulled a box cutter" on the trooper. Two 911 callers also told emergency dispatchers Eastep was fighting with the trooper and trying to run away.

A standoff lasting approximately 30 minutes ensued, including Llukaj and multiple officers from MNPD and THP. The interstate was shut down in both directions.

Eastep was holding the box cutter in one hand and refused to remove his other hand from his pocket during the standoff, according to MNPD.

A lawsuit later filed by his widow claims Landon Eastep was sobbing and cutting himself with the box cutter during the standoff.

Partial body camera footage released by MNPD showed a helicopter circling, multiple people shouting commands at Eastep and officers surrounding him on three sides with weapons drawn, with the guardrail behind him.

Multiple officers opened fire after Eastep pulled something out of his pocket and "took a stance as if he had a firearm," said MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron. The object was not a weapon, but rather a cylindrical piece of metal, Aaron said.

The body camera footage appeared to capture two additional shots fired after Eastep was on the ground and an officer called out a cease fire order. MNPD later said Officer Brian Murphy fired the final two shots.

Within hours of the shooting, Murphy was decommissioned and stripped of police authority, according to MNPD.

The other eight officers involved — five from MNPD, two from THP and Llukaj, the off-duty Mt. Juliet PD officer — were placed on routine leave or administrative assignments directly after the shooting as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation.

Officials identified the nine officers as: Sgt. Steven Carrick (MNPD); Officer James Kidd (MNPD); Officer Brian Murphy (MNPD); Officer Justin Pinkelton (MNPD); Officer Edin Plancic (MNPD); Officer Sean Williams (MNPD); Sgt. Charles Achinger (THP); Trooper Reggie Edge (THP); and Cpl. Fabjan Llukaj (off-duty, Mt. Juliet PD).

MNPD releases partial body camera footage of shooting

Jan. 27

MNPD posted a video to its YouTube channel with partial body camera footage of the shooting, which included footage body cameras worn by Kidd and Williams.

The roughly 8-minute video also included commentary by Aaron, the MNPD spokesperson.

Warning: This video may be disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised, especially for children and sensitive viewers.

Eastep's wife, leaders speak out

Jan. 28

Eastep's widow, Chelesy Eastep, held a news conference the following day alongside lawyer Joy Kimbrough. Kimbrough called the shooting an "execution."

During the news conference, Chelesy Eastep said: "I want people to remember that Landon didn't deserve this. Landon wasn't a bad guy. He was crying out for help, and his cries went completely unanswered."

Nashville Mayor John Cooper released a statement, saying: "Like many Nashvillians, I was disturbed by the shooting death of Landon Eastep." He vowed city leaders would learn from Eastep's shooting to prevent a situation like it from happening again.

Eastep's shooting sparked outcry from other leaders and advocates across the city, with many carrying a similar message: "This never should have happened."

911 calls released

Jan. 31

The Nashville Emergency Communications Department released 911 calls from the shooting after a public records request by The Tennessean.

One call came from a woman who said her husband was the off-duty officer who stopped to help. She said Eastep was fighting with the trooper. At one point, the woman said she was "in the crosshair" after officers drew their weapons.

Another caller reported similar details and said Eastep was "attacking" the trooper and trying to run away.

Officials also released two calls between Nashville dispatchers and THP dispatchers as they compared details and updated each other on what was happening.

Officers return to full duty, move to other roles

Jan. 31

Routine administrative leave with pay ended for Edge and Achinger (THP) and both moved to administrative assignments, according to THP spokesperson Lt. Bill Miller.

Feb. 4

Officers Kidd, Pinkelton, Plancic and Williams (MNPD) resumed patrol duties after their administrative assignments ended, according to spokesperson Brooke Reese. She said Carrick accepted a federal position before the shooting and resigned in February.

Feb. 14

Llukaj (Mt. Juliet PD) returned to full duty after routine wellness and administrative leave.

Feb. 28

Edge and Achinger returned to full duty with THP.

March 25

Llukaj resigned from full-time status with Mt. Juliet PD and moved into a role as a reserve officer, according to Chandler.

April 12

Murphy, the MNPD officer who was decommissioned after firing the final two shots at Eastep, was reinstated, according to a department spokesperson.

Autopsy results released

July 26

The Davidson County Medical Examiner released autopsy results for Eastep.

The autopsy revealed Eastep was shot 12 times and bullets struck him from his shoulders down to his left leg.

The medical examiner also noted minor blunt force trauma to Eastep's body, along with several bruises, cuts and scrapes.

Eastep family files lawsuit against officers, cities of Nashville and Mt. Juliet

Sept. 15

Eastep's widow, Chelesy Eastep, filed a federal lawsuit against all nine officers and the cities of Nashville and Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.

The suit argued the officers should be liable for his death and condemned the shooting, calling it "execution style" excessive force.

The suit also said the local governments of Nashville and Mt. Juliet failed to properly train officers in de-escalation and use of force tactics for people in emotional distress.

Chelesy Eastep asked for compensatory and punitive damages in the suit, but did not name a specific amount in the initial complaint.

