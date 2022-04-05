I-65 serial killer revealed decades after murder and rape spree using DNA technology

A police composite sketch of the ‘I-65 Killer,’ a serial killer who stalked the highways of Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio in the late 1980s. He raped and killed three women and sexually assaulted and stabbed a fourth, though she managed to escape. All of the women worked as clerks at motels along I-65. (FBI)

The serial killer who allegedly murdered and raped women along the I-65 corridor in the 1980s has been named as Harry Edward Greenwell, authorities said Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials from several agencies, including the FBI and Indiana State Police, said they used “investigative genealogy” to identify the man.

The “I-65 Killer”, also known as the “Days Inn Killer,” is believed to have raped and murdered three female motel clerks along Interstate 65 between Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s.

The case had been unsolved for decades. Authorities had already drawn up a composite sketch of the suspect after another potential victim escaped and gave them a description of a tall man with greasy grey hair and a lazy green eye.

Mr Greenwell died in 2013. On Tuesday, authorities said they wished they’d been able to solve the case and bring closure to families while he was still alive and could face justice.