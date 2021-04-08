65% of voters support corporate tax hikes to pay for Biden's infrastructure plan, new poll finds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ayelet Sheffey
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biden
President Joe Biden. Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • A Morning Consult/Politico poll found 65% of voters support a corporate tax hike to fund infrastructure.

  • It also found that three-fourths of voters agree corporations should pay higher taxes.

  • While Biden proposed raising the corporate tax rate to 28%, he expressed willingness to negotiate with the GOP on its size.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan President Joe Biden unveiled last week includes a proposed corporate tax hike to 28%, and voters seem to like it, even a significant minority of Republicans.

A Morning Consult/Politico poll released on Wednesday found that 65% of all voters support corporate tax hikes to pay for Biden's infrastructure plan, with 85% of Democrats, 60% of Independents, and 42% of Republicans supporting the tax hike. It also found that 53% of voters overall support infrastructure improvements with an increased corporate tax rate.

"On a broad level, nearly three-quarters of voters agree that corporations should pay higher taxes, including 85% of Democrats and 59% of Republicans," the poll said.

Here are the other main findings of the poll:

  • 21% of all voters somewhat or strongly oppose corporate tax hikes to fund infrastructure;

  • Republican voters were split on funding infrastructure this way, with 42% supporting Biden's plan to raise corporate taxes and 47% opposing it;

  • And when given the choice between making infrastructure improvements through corporate tax hikes or improving infrastructure only if it were done without tax increases, 53% of voters backed the former option.

The poll also found that only 4% of voters said infrastructure improvements aren't worth doing at all.

While the majority of voters might support raising taxes to fund infrastructure, Republican lawmakers have already come out against this. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week that Biden's plan will not get any Republican votes in the Senate because "the last thing the economy needs right now is a big, whopping tax increase."

This came after he released a statement calling the president's infrastructure plan is a "Trojan horse" for tax hikes.

Democratic senators have also expressed concerns with the plan. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said on a West Virginia radio show that "as the bill exists today, it needs to be changed." He said he does not support Biden's plan to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, and when asked if he would not support a bill with a 28% corporate tax rate, Manchin said: "Well, the bill basically is not going to end up that way."

On Wednesday, the Biden administration unveiled a proposal for a series of corporate tax hikes, projecting they would raise $2.5 trillion over 15 years. This followed the Treasury Department's 19-page plan it released hours earlier, which included raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, establishing a global minimum tax for multinational corporations, and ending profit offshoring.

Biden said on Wednesday that he would be willing to negotiate with Republicans on the size of the corporate tax increase.

"I'm wide open, but we got to pay for this," Biden said. "I am willing to negotiate that."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says inaction on infrastructure "not an option"

    The president touted the $2 trillion American Jobs Plan and defended raising the corporate tax rate to pay for it.

  • Confusion may be Democrats’ friend in drive to raise corporate taxes

    Most members of Congress don’t understand the first thing about the international corporate tax system and won’t have the bandwidth to figure it out.

  • Biden might agree to a 25% corporate tax rate as a compromise with business groups, rather than the 28% he wanted, according to a report

    Biden has pushed for a corporate tax rate hike to 28% in his infrastructure plan, but White House officials said 25% was a potential compromise.

  • Taming the 4th COVID surge: Delay second shots and get first vaccine doses into arms ASAP.

    Being flexible in the face of new evidence has saved thousands of lives. We can save thousands more by giving first shots only, starting right now.

  • Analysis: A taxing question for multinationals leaves stocks unscathed

    A global minimum corporate tax rate could deal a major blow to the multinationals which some governments allege shift billions of dollars in profits every year to low-tax havens, as well as triggering a fundamental reassessment of corporate earnings. The chances of such reform rose this week as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen threw the weight of the U.S. government behind a push to upend international tax rules. Yet stock markets held near record highs, boosted by the near-zero U.S. interest rates as well as a bet that a proposed 21% minimum tax rate, regardless of where companies make their sales, would not be implemented for years.

  • Derek Chauvin Attorney Claims George Floyd Said He ‘Ate Too Many Drugs’

    An argument emerged over whether Floyd had yelled about doing drugs or, alternatively, said, "I ain't do no drugs."

  • EXPLAINER-What is a global minimum tax and how could it affect companies, countries?

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has thrown the weight of the U.S. government behind a push for a global corporate minimum tax rate, possibly carving a path to a long-sought deal updating international tax rules for the first time in a generation. Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global minimum, which she said could help end a "30-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates." Major economies are aiming to discourage multinational companies from shifting profits - and tax revenues - to low-tax countries regardless of where their sales are made.

  • Netflix And Sony Break Ground With Film Licensing Deal Replacing Starz Pact, Including First Look At New Direct-To-Streaming Titles

    Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment have set a significant new licensing deal giving the streaming giant an exclusive window for the studio’s theatrical titles starting in 2022. The agreement, which replaces an output arrangement with Lionsgate-owned Starz dating back to 2005, provides Netflix with an 18-month exclusive window for Sony films. Multiple bidders had been […]

  • NRCC Uses Menacing Message About Trump To Push Republicans Into Repeat Donations

    The National Republican Congressional Committee's threatening note against unchecking a donation box was slammed as "downright totalitarian."

  • Duke of Cambridge urges banks to 'invest in nature' and save planet

    The Duke of Cambridge has urged banks to "invest in nature" in order to preserve the planet for future generations. Speaking at an International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meeting, he warned that such investment accounted for only a fraction of the money spent fighting climate change and said investing in reforestation and sustainable agriculture were among the most "cost-effective and impactful" ways to tackling the issue. His comments echo those of his father, the Prince of Wales, who is working with the private sector to convince some of the world's biggest companies to make ethical investments. In January, Prince Charles launched the Terra Carta agreement – Earth Treaty – his most ambitious project to date, which aims to create a £7.5 billion fund to save the planet from destruction.

  • There's a major Le Creuset sale happening right now—and it's up to half off

    This Factory to Table Le Creuset sale happening right now is stocked with discounts of up to half off on tons of top-notch cookware—but it's going fast.

  • Derek Chauvin took crisis intervention training but still used 'excessive' force, and other trial day 7 takeaways

    "The policy requires that when it's safe and feasible, we shall deescalate," the officer who led Chauvin's crisis intervention training testified.

  • Jane McDonald announces death of fiancé Eddie Rothe at 67

    Rothe was best known for being a drummer in the band Liquid Gold and later The Searchers.

  • Milk Tea Alliance: Twitter creates emoji for pro-democracy activists

    The Milk Tea Alliance unites pro-democracy protesters in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Myanmar.

  • Expert says George Floyd died from lack of oxygen

    George Floyd tried to "crank up his chest to get air", the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis hears.

  • Biden Readies Long-Awaited Executive Actions on Guns

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty President Joe Biden on Thursday will announce six executive actions intended to address the “epidemic” of gun violence in the United States, senior administration officials said on Wednesday evening, the administration’s first concrete steps to address an issue that Biden has wrestled with since his time in the U.S. Senate.“We know that Americans are dying from gun violence, every single day in this country,” an official told reporters in a phone briefing previewing the executive actions. “That’s why we are pursuing an agenda that will address not only mass shootings, but also community violence that is proportionately affecting black and brown Americans, domestic violence, and suicide by firearm.”The actions come as the slow return to normalcy in American life has brought with it a succession of mass-casualty shootings across the country, and as gun-control advocates have grown anxious that Biden’s focus on pandemic recovery could come at the expense of an issue that has languished without meaningful legislative action in Congress for decades.The orders, according to administration officials who stressed that they are only “initial” reforms and will likely be followed by additional actions in the coming months, touch on a range of issues relating to gun purchases, the publication of “red flag” legislation as a roadmap for state-level action, and data collection regarding firearm trafficking, as well as some issues specifically relating to recent mass shootings, including requiring that guns requiring a stabilizing brace—like the one used in a supermarket shooting in Boulder last month—be subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act. The act requires such weapons to be registered with the federal government.The actions also include ordering the Justice Department to draft a proposal to stop the proliferation of so-called “ghost guns,” which are assembled from kits and cannot be traced by law enforcement. That provision was first reported by Politico.Finally, the president will announce his intention to nominate David Chipman to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Chipman, a former special agent at the bureau, is a senior adviser with the gun-control advocacy group founded by former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was nearly killed in a 2011 shooting that claimed six lives.‘He Shot Right at Us’: Gunman Kills 10 People, Including Cop, at Boulder Supermarket“There’s no one better to lead ATF right now,” an administration official said. “He will help the federal government better enforce our gun laws, while respecting the Second Amendment.”The actions come as Democrats have put increasingly public pressure on the White House to address gun violence in the United States. Last week, more than 100 House Democrats signed a letter calling on Biden to “take executive action” in order to better regulate assault-style rifles like those used in the Boulder shooting—which one of the orders will do.“For too long, gun manufacturers in order to circumvent the National Firearms Act have designed and marketed concealable AR-15 style firearms which fire rifle rounds,” states the letter, authored by Reps. Mike Thompson (D-CA), Joe Neguse (D-CO), Val Demings (D-FL) and Ed Perlmutter (D-CO). “Concealable assault-style firearms that fire rifle rounds pose an unreasonable threat to our communities and should be fully regulated under the National Firearms Act consistent with the intent and history of the law.”But the actions also demonstrate the limitations of Biden’s ability to address gun violence to the degree that many advocates have long called for without the cooperation of Congress—particularly Chipman’s nomination. The ATF has not had a Senate-confirmed director since 2015, and the former special agent’s role as an outspoken supporter of gun reform makes the outlook for his confirmation murky in a closely divided Senate.“The president will continue to reiterate his message, which is that we need Congress to act,” an administration official told reporters on Wednesday. “These are policies that are bipartisan with the American people—the vast majority of people support universal background checks, support other actions to reduce gun violence in this country. It is long, long past time for Congress to act.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Exclusive: CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky Unveils Agency Initiative to Address Racism in Health

    In an exclusive interview, Dr. Rochelle Walensky discusses the first major effort of her directorship of the CDC, which will focus on racism.

  • Undercover Asian NYPD Officer Arrests Woman for Hate Crime After Blaming Salon Workers for COVID

    An undercover Asian officer from the New York Police Department (NYPD) has arrested a woman for hurling anti-Asian remarks at salon employees in Manhattan. The woman, identified as 50-year-old Sharon Williams, was caught harassing Asian employees at a Chinatown nail salon by threatening them and blaming them for the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CBS New York. Undercover NYPD makes first Hate Crime arrest in Chinatown.

  • N. Irish leaders condemn violence

    Northern Ireland's power-sharing government put aside factional differences and appealed for calm on Thursday (April 8) after nightly outbreaks of street violence escalated.The violence comes amid growing frustration among many pro-British unionists at new post-Brexit trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.Crowds of youths in a pro-British area of Belfast set a hijacked bus on fire and attacked police with stones Wednesday evening.This is pro-British First Minister Arlene Foster, speaking at the regional assembly, Stormont: "Political problems require political solutions, never street violence."Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein's leader Michelle O'Neill also called on leaders to "stand united" against acts of violence. "It's unacceptable and it is a miracle that, as we stand here today, that no one has been killed."While lawmakers from all sides condemned the violence, the two main rivals that lead its compulsory power-sharing coalition blamed each other.Sinn Fein have accused the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party - or DUP - of stoking tensions with their staunch opposition to the new trading barriers. The DUP in turn has pointed to a decision by police not to prosecute Sinn Fein for a large funeral last year that broke COVID-19 regulations.Parts of the region remain deeply split along sectarian lines, 23 years after a peace deal largely ended three decades of bloodshed. Many Catholic nationalists aspire to unification with Ireland, while Protestant unionists want to stay in the UK.

  • Kim Kardashian says her family suspected Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae were 'hooking up' early in their friendship

    The 20-year-old TikTok star and the 41-year-old Poosh founder struck up an unexpected friendship in early 2020.