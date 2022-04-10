The 66 best Easter 2022 sales on toys, treats and so much more you can shop right now

Shop the best Easter 2022 sales right now for savings on candy, toys, home goods, tech and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Easter 2022 may still be a week away, but there's no need to wait on Peter Cottontail to start celebrating. We rounded up tons of egg-cellent deals on toys, treats and Easter surprises you can shop today to fill your basket with.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Whether you're shopping for your kiddos or yourself, we found plenty of holiday markdowns approved by our floppy-eared friend. From trendy toys and top-notch tech to cute clothes and handy home items, these Easter 2022 deals offer much more than seasonal savings.

►Spring deals: The best spring deals you can shop today from All-Clad, Walmart, Wayfair and Keurig

►Wayfair's Way Day 2022: The annual sale is almost here—here are all the best deals you can already shop

Ready to scoop some springtime savings before the Easter bunny makes his rounds on Sunday, April 17? Be sure to snag these sweet sales before they hop away.

The best sales to shop for Easter 2022

Easter 2022 candy and chocolate sales

Fill you basket with all the best candies and chocolates this Easter 2022 by shopping massive markdowns at Dylan's Candy Bar, Harry & David and more.

CVS: Shop buy one, get one 50% off Easter goodies, Lindt chocolate bunnies and bagged candy. Meanwhile, use coupon code SAVE20 to get an extra 20% off orders of $65 or more.

Dylan's Candy Bar: For the sweetest Easter basket, head to Dylan's Candy Bar. The customer-favorite retailer is dishing out markdowns of up to 25% on select Easter baskets, plus new customers can sign up to get 20% off their first order.

Godiva: Shop the luxury chocolatier's sale section to snag chocolates, truffles and caramels for less. To get your goodies by Easter morning, order by Monday, April 11 and select standard delivery at checkout.

Harry & David: Browse Harry & David's daily deals for markdowns on gourmet food gifts and snag free shipping on select Easter gifts with coupon code HDFS.

Story continues

Lindt: Shop the Sales & Special Offers section to save big on luxury chocolates and use coupon code FREESHIP50 at checkout to get free standard shipping on orders of $50 or more. Just be sure to order your treats by Sunday, April 10 to get them by Easter!

Target: Shop candy starting at just $1 and save on tons of other Easter basket essentials for your little ones.

Walmart: Snag candy, party supplies, Easter baskets and fillers for as little as $1 right now at Walmart.

Easter 2022 kids' sales

Shop incredible discounts on kids' toys and clothing during these Easter 2022 sales.

Carter's: Looking for the perfect pastel outfit for your little ones this Easter? Head to Carter's to save up to 50% on dresses, tees, mix-and-match sets and so much more.

Crayola: Pick up presents for your creative kids by shopping Crayola's buy one, get one 40% off sale on Easter gifts including coloring books and arts and crafts supplies.

Gymboree: Get comfy and stylish Easter clothes for up to 60% off right now. Place your order by Sunday, April 10 to get your picks in time for Easter.

Hanna Andersson: Pack your kids' Easter baskets with a pair of jammies they'll love. Shop Hanna Andersson's cult-favorite line of Easter pajamas and outfits and save up to 40% right now.

Little Passports: Try out this Reviewed-approved kids' subscription and save 15% on 6-month and 12-month plans when you enter discount code WORLD at checkout.

Melissa & Doug: Enjoy 25% off must-have toys when you enter coupon code EASTERMAR22 at checkout.

Monica + Andy: Pick up must-have organic baby clothes for up to 50% off during the Truck sale and enjoy free shipping with purchases of $75 or more.

Pottery Barn Kids: Shop the limited-time Warehouse sale to save up to 75% on tons of kid-approved home goods and use coupon code HAPPY at checkout to snag free shipping on orders of $99 or more.

The Children's Place: Shop this sitewide sale to get up to 60% off clothes for boys and girls and browse the brand's Flash Deals for mix and match styles starting at just $3.99.

Easter 2022 fashion and beauty sales

Scoop markdowns on bright and pastel fashion pieces during these ongoing Easter 2022 sales.

Aerie: Beach season is right around the corner. Gear up for fun in the sun by shopping Aerie's buy one, get on for $10 swimsuit sale. Better still you can also scoop stellar savings on leggings, sports bras, bralettes and more.

American Eagle: Revamp your warm weather wardrobe by using coupon code SPRINGUP to take 20% off two items, 25% off three items and 30% off four items or more.

Ann Taylor: Pick up this season's hottest styles and save an extra 50% to 60% on sale styles right now at Ann Taylor.

Anthropologie: Pick up accessories, clothing and shoes for less when you shop Anthropologie's frequently updated sales section this Easter.

ASOS: Wedding season is upon us, which means it's the perfect time to shop for dresses. Save up to 70% on dresses and other trendy looks during this huge Mid-season sale.

Banana Republic Factory: Score savings of up to 50% on posh and preppy clothes right now. Meanwhile, if you're a Banana Republic rewards member, use coupon code BRREWARDS at checkout for an extra 15% off your entire purchase.

Columbia: Save big on outdoor essentials—including jackets, pants and boots—by shopping Columbia's massive sale section.

JCPenney: JCPenney is dishing out deep discounts on everything from home goods to fashion staples. Save an extra 30% off select items during the brand's Happy Birthday sale—just use coupon code 120YEARS at checkout.

J.Crew: Shop J.Crew's Big Spring sale and save 30% off your entire purchase—including already reduced items—by entering discount code SPRING at checkout.

Kate Spade Surprise: Stay trendy this Easter 2022 with a cute new Kate Spade purse. Head to Kate Spade Surprise to save as much as 75% on tons of most-wanted styles.

Lane Bryant: Whether you're looking for loungewear or wedding guest attire, Lane Bryant has all your fashion needs covered. Ranking as one of our favorite places to shop for plus-sized clothing, the size-inclusive retailer is offering 50% off four items or more, 40% off three items and 30% off two items right now.

lululemon: If on-trend activewear is what you're after, lululemon has you covered. Shop the brand's We Made Too Much specials to save big on leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and more.

Macy's: Save as much as 60% on wardrobe staples for men, women and children and pick up stylish shoes for less during the brand's Great Shoe sale.

Nike: Hit the gym in style by shopping sneakers, activewear and more at up to 40% off right now at Nike.

Nordstrom: Browse Nordstrom's massive sale section to save big on men's, women's and kids' fashion, as well as beauty essentials and home goods.

Old Navy: Stock up on spring style staples for the whole family right now at Old Navy. Shop styles starting at just $8 and save up to 60% on sale items for Easter 2022.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Pick up must-have spring styles by shopping the brand's limited-time flash sale with savings of up to 75% on trendy clothes, shoes, accessories and more.

Tarte: Save a whopping 50% on Tarte's cult-favorite concealer when you enter coupon code SAVE50 at checkout.

Urban Outfitters: Snag deep discounts in Urban Outfitters' just-updated clearance section plus sign up for a UO UP annual membership to save 15% on every purchase.

Victoria's Secret: Shop the ongoing Spring sale to save as much as 50% on tons of bras, sleepwear, swimwear and more.

Easter 2022 home and kitchen sales

Shop these incredible Easter 2022 sales to save big on must-have home and kitchen items now.

Ashley Furniture: Refresh your home before your Easter get together by shopping affordable furniture pieces at Ashley Furniture. Use coupon code SITE10 to snag 10% off sitewide.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Stock your kitchen cabinets with new cookware and countertop appliances by shopping the Beyond Cooking event right now. Save as much as 20% on tons of popular kitchen essentials.

Crowd Cow: We love Crowd Cow's popular meat subscriptions and right now the meal delivery service is offering up to 20% off Easter brunch essentials. Better still, when you sign up today, you'll get two free pounds of ground beef with every delivery.

Frontgate: Want to spruce up your interiors (or exteriors) with some fancy new furniture? Head to Frontgate today and save up to $1,900 on most-wanted home furnishings.

HSN: Shop tons of markdown's on home goods and kitchen essentials in HSN's sale section and use discount code HELLO10 at checkout to get an extra $10 off your first order.

Keurig: Save big on coffee pods and Keurig coffee makers by shopping this stellar sitewide sale today. Use coupon code SPRINGBLOOMS to get 20% off your entire order.

Lowe's: Browse Lowe's selection of daily deals to snag epic savings on everything from appliances and tools to home décor and outdoor essentials.

Our Place: Our Place makes the Instagram-famous Always Pan we love and right now they're offering a $60 discount on the Home Cook Duo, which bundles the Always Pan and the customer-favorite Perfect Pot.

Overstock: Celebrate Easter 2022 by shopping Overstock's Spring Red Tag sale. During the shopping event you can save big on outdoor furnishings, mattresses and home decor.

Sur La Table: Snag top-tier cookware from Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and more for up to 50% off.

The Home Depot: In the midst of a home renovation? Pick up top-notch appliances for less right now at Home Depot and save on tons of items in the retailer's extensive sale section.

QVC: If you're tackling some spring cleaning and want to pick up a few new furnishings for your home, QVC has you covered. Shop the retailer's sale section to save on everything from home goods to fashion pieces and use code FRIEND to get $10 off your first order. Meanwhile, if you're looking for Easter basket stuffers, you can get $10 off every gift card purchase of $50 or moth through Sunday, April 17.

Wayfair: Head to Wayfair to scoop huge savings on everything you need for your home, including furniture, outdoor entertaining essentials, bedding, rugs, kitchen appliances and more.

West Elm: Make your home sparkle this Easter by shopping warehouse deals at West Elm and snagging in-stock furniture for as much as 40% off.

Easter 2022 mattress and bedding sales

Shop the best Easter 2022 sales on mattresses and bedding at Brooklyn Bedding, Saatva and more.

Avocado: Update your sleep setup with a best-selling mattress from Avocado. During this huge Earth month sleep sale you can snag two free pillows with many mattress purchase using coupon code APRIL22 or save $100 on a top-notch bed frame with discount code FRAMED.

Awara: If you're after dreamy deals, Awara's ongoing sale is a great place to start. For a limited time you can save $200 on mattresses, plus get a $499 accessory bundle including a mattress protector, sheet set and pair of pillows for free.

Brooklyn Bedding: Get a new mattress for less right now at Brooklyn Bedding's Spring Refresh sale. Just enter coupon code REFRESH20 to snag 25% off sitewide.

DreamCloud: For a mattress as fluffy as a cloud, take advantage of DreamCloud's impressive sleep sale. Shop now to save $200 on mattresses and get as much as $499 worth of free bed accessories.

Gravity Blanket: Cozy up with new bedding from Gravity Blanket, the brand that makes our all-time favorite weighted blanket. Shop now to save 20% on tons of most-wanted winter pieces.

Helix Sleep: Save big on mattresses and get two free pillows with select purchases right now. Enjoy $200 off purchases of $1,750 or more, $150 off purchases of $1,250 or more and $100 off all other orders.

Nectar: Nectar mattresses are some of our favorites, and right now, they're up to $100 off. Better still, when you buy select Nectar mattresses you'll also get up to $499 in free sleep accessories, including a mattress protector, sheets and pillows.

Purple: Treat yourself to a good nights sleep by shopping Purple mattresses for up to $200 off right now. To complete your sleep set up you'll also get a free set of sheets with your mattress purchase.

Saatva: We love Saatva mattresses and, right now, they're on mega sale. Treat yourself to a luxe resort-style mattress this Easter and save as much as $400 on select Saatva mattresses.

Easter 2022 tech sales

Pick up the latest tech pieces for less by shopping these huge Easter 2022 sales.

Apple: Head to Apple to scoop the new 2022 iPhone SE for as much as $650 off with a qualifying trade-in.

Best Buy: Shop Best Buy's wide selection of daily deals to scoop major markdowns on TVs, home appliances, smart tech and more. Meanwhile, shop the brand's massive Outlet sale to save up to 50% on clearance and open-box items through Sunday, April 17.

HP: If you're hoping the Easter bunny brings you a new gadget this year, hop over to HP and check out their epic deals on laptops, tablets, monitors and more. Browse the retailer's selection of weekly deals for huge savings on all the hottest tech available right now.

Samsung: Shop steep savings on on some of Samsung's hottest tech items, including the new Galaxy S22 Ultra and Bespoke French door refrigerator.

Easter 2022 lifestyle sales

Shop Easter 2022 lifestyle sales at shopDisney, Chewy and more.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Get sports equipment and outdoor gear for less right now at Academy. Shop the 3-Day sale to save as much as 50% on tons of popular items, including above-ground pools, play sets and bikes .

Chewy: Treat your favorite four-legged friend to new toys or treats for less right now when you shop deals on dog and cat products at Chewy.

shopDisney: If you love Marvel, Pixar and Disney, shop these shopDisney deals to save up to 40% on clothing, accessories, toys and more.

When is Easter 2022?

Easter 2022 will be observed on Sunday, April 17. Each year the religious holiday is celebrated between March 22 and April 25 on the Sunday after the first full moon in the spring equinox.

What are the best Easter 2022 sales?

Some of the best Easter 2022 sales are on candy, toys and seasonal products. For instance, Bed Bath & Beyond is marking down tons of springtime home items ahead of the holiday while Target and Walmart are dishing out deep discounts on everything you need to fill your Easter baskets this year.

What should I buy this Easter 2022?

While Easter isn't as big of a shopping holiday as Black Friday-level events like Way Day 2022, it's still a great opportunity to scoop some pretty stellar savings. If you want to treat your little ones to an Easter surprise, consider shopping at Dylan's Candy Bar, Carter's, Melissa & Doug and Hanna Andersson. Meanwhile, if you're looking for Easter gifts for yourself or your spouse you can buy TVs, air fryers, headphones and spring clothing on a budget from the likes of Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nordstrom and more.

Are stores open on Easter?

While most stores will remain open on Easter Sunday, some retailers—like Target and JCPenney—will shut their doors. To make sure you get all your Easter goodies on time, we recommend shopping early and taking advantage of incredible online-only markdowns. Just be sure to pay close attention to shipping deadlines when ordering your goods to avoid potential delivery delays.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Easter 2022: Shop sales on home, kitchen, tech and more