66-year-old California man identified as skier killed in Palisades Tahoe avalanche

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a 66-year-old man who died Wednesday in an avalanche at Palisades Tahoe, a ski resort in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains.

Kenneth Kidd, a resident of both Point Reyes and the Truckee area, was among four skiers swept up by the avalanche on the Palisades side of the resort, Placer sheriff’s officials announced Wednesday evening. Kidd was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The three others caught in the avalanche were injured but survived, according to officials with the resort and Sheriff’s Office.

Snow and rocks began to fall about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday above the GS gully area of KT-22 near a chair lift, according to Palisades Tahoe officials. KT-22 is an expert-level lift in steep terrain and that opened about 9 a.m., according to a statement from Palisades Tahoe.

Michael Gross, the vice president of mountain operations for Palisades Tahoe, said two people were caught in the snowslide and two more were buried in the show. He said one of the people who was buried was believed to have been freed by her skiing partner, and the other was pulled from the snow by other guests at the resort.

The avalanche’s debris spread 150 feet wide, 450 feet long and 10 feet deep, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Gross said Kidd was a guest at the resort, and he was pronounced dead at the Tahoe Forest Hospital. The three others who were injured had non-life-threatening injuries and were released after treatment.

KT-22 opened Wednesday for the first time this ski season, but the entire mountain resort — both the Palisades side and the Alpine Meadows side — closed for the rest of the day following the avalanche, Palisades Tahoe said.

During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, law enforcement and Palisades representatives didn’t answer a question regarding whether the resort would open Thursday. It remained unclear as of 6 p.m. when the resort would reopen.