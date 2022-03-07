Man charged with DWI after 72-year-old pedestrian struck and killed, Raleigh police say

A pedestrian died Sunday night after being struck by a car in eastern Raleigh, police said.

The crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. on New Bern Avenue near Hedingham Boulevard.

A driver in a 2019 Toyota sedan was traveling east when the car struck a pedestrian crossing the road, said Laura Hourigan, a police spokeswoman.

The driver remained on scene.

The 72-year-old pedestrian, whom police did not identify, was pronounced dead.

Raleigh police have charged Jai Pal, 66, with felony death by vehicle and driving while impaired, Hourigan said.

The case remains under investigation, police said.