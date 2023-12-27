66-year-old dies after ATV accident in Kennesaw, Cobb police say

A 66-year-old Louisiana man died after an ATV accident in Cobb County on Saturday, according to police.

Cobb County police said 66-year-old Lionel Berthelot of Plaquemine, Louisiana was driving an ATV in a wooded area on Bent Creek Drive in Kennesaw when the ATV went down an embankment.

After going down the embankment, the ATV came to a rest on top of Berthelot, police said.

It is unclear what caused the ATV to fall down the embankment.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

