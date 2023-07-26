66-year-old man charged in fatal stabbing of woman in Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas police have identified the suspect facing charges and the victim who died from a fatal stabbing Friday, according to a press release from Officer Jovanna Cheatum, a KCKPD spokesperson.

As previously reported by The Star, officers were dispatched before 2 p.m. Friday to the home in the 700 block of Nebraska Avenue, where the stabbing allegedly occured.

Robert Simpson, 66, has been identified by investigators as the man taken into custody on the scene. He’s been charged in Wyandotte County with second degree murder, and is being held in the Wyandotte County jail on a $150,000 bond.

The women killed was identified as Latasha Williams, 43, a resident of Kansas City, Kansas.

The stabbing marks the 14th homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2023 according to data maintained by The Star.

The homicide is under investigation by the Kansas City Kansas Police Department Major Case Unit. They are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report