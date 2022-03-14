Update: 66-year-old man in custody for allegedly shooting Rochester teenager

Mar. 14—ROCHESTER — A 66-year-old Rochester man was arrested and a 15-year-old Rochester boy was hospitalized Sunday evening, March 13, 2022, following a report of a shooting.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at Third Avenue Southeast and 6 1/2 Street just before 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

An Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy responding to an unrelated call for service at a bus shelter at Ninth Street and Third Avenue Southeast heard the shot and went to check the area they believed it had come from and located the 15-year-old boy, according to Moilanen. The teenager had been shot in the leg and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

While officers were responding to the area of the shooting, 66-year-old Steven Hart called dispatch to report that he had just shot someone, Moilanen said. Hart was arrested and is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He is expected to be arraigned on charges Tuesday morning, March 15, 2022.

On Sunday evening, investigators had put up police tape and gathered evidence near the west end of the Olmsted Medical Center's Third Avenue building.

Police said that night there was no ongoing threat to the public from the incident. It is not believed that Hart and the teenager knew each other and that the shooting followed some sort of fight.

The incident remains under investigation